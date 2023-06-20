Fairview Microwave Launches Series of Optimized RFID Antennas

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

New 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz RHCP Flat-Panel/Pad Antennas Bring Efficient RFID Tag Reading

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of a new series of RFID antennas. The devices are designed to enhance the performance of RFID applications in inventory management, asset tracking, ID verification and more.

Continue Reading
Fairview's new 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz RHCP flat-panel/pad antennas bring efficient RFID tag reading.
Fairview's new 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz RHCP flat-panel/pad antennas bring efficient RFID tag reading.

The newly launched antennas operate within the optimal 900 MHz and 2400 MHz frequency bands, ensuring efficient and uninterrupted RFID tag reading. Featuring SMA female, N female and RP TNC male connectors, these antennas offer remarkable compatibility with most RFID readers on the market.

In addition, the antennas employ right hand circular polarization (RHCP) to ensure greater signal reception and accurate data extraction. This feature, coupled with high-gain performance, low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) and wider beamwidth, optimizes the antennas' reading range and enhances the overall performance of RFID systems.

"We understand the importance of reliable and efficient RFID tag reading in various sectors. Our new antennas are designed to address these needs, providing a dependable solution for effective data collection," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new RFID antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Unveils New Line of High-Performance Diplexers

Fairview Microwave Launches Heavy-Duty-Spring Vehicle Antennas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.