Fairview Microwave Launches Series of Optimized RFID Antennas

New 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz RHCP Flat-Panel/Pad Antennas Bring Efficient RFID Tag Reading

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of a new series of RFID antennas. The devices are designed to enhance the performance of RFID applications in inventory management, asset tracking, ID verification and more.

The newly launched antennas operate within the optimal 900 MHz and 2400 MHz frequency bands, ensuring efficient and uninterrupted RFID tag reading. Featuring SMA female, N female and RP TNC male connectors, these antennas offer remarkable compatibility with most RFID readers on the market.

In addition, the antennas employ right hand circular polarization (RHCP) to ensure greater signal reception and accurate data extraction. This feature, coupled with high-gain performance, low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) and wider beamwidth, optimizes the antennas' reading range and enhances the overall performance of RFID systems.

"We understand the importance of reliable and efficient RFID tag reading in various sectors. Our new antennas are designed to address these needs, providing a dependable solution for effective data collection," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new RFID antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

