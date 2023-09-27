Fairview Microwave Launches Ultra-Broadband, PIN-Diode Switches

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

New PIN-Diode Switches Cover Broadband Frequencies up to 75 GHz

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced 10 new models of ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches. These innovative switches come with expanded capabilities that cover ultra-broadband frequencies ranging from 1 MHz up to 75 GHz.

Continue Reading
Fairview's new ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches are made to withstand altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.
Fairview's new ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches are made to withstand altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.

The new release includes SP2T, SP4T and SP8T configurations, all integrated with TTL drivers, that extend into popular market bands such as UHF, VHF, L, S, C, X, Ku, K, Ka, Q, U and V. To meet varying application requirements, Fairview offers both reflective and absorptive designs, with the latter maintaining a low VSWR performance.

The rugged, compact, MIL-grade, coaxial packaged designs come with SMA, 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm, or 1.8 mm RF connectors and are RoHS-compliant. Engineered for high reliability, these robust Hi-REL assemblies have an operational temperature range of -40°C to +85°C (-40° F to +185°F). They are designed to withstand a series of environmental test conditions including altitude, vibration, humidity and shock, making them ideal for use in challenging environments.

PIN-diode switches are key components for high-frequency signal direction through transmission. They are characterized by low insertion loss, high isolation, a low bias voltage requirement and a high-speed switching response in nanoseconds. The newly launched models deliver superior input power handling up to 30 dBm.

"With their ultra-broadband frequency coverage and robust construction, these switches are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers in sectors like radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G communication and more," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They show our focus on quality, durability and swift delivery."

Fairview's new ultra-broadband, PIN-diode switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Introduces VITA 67 Cable Assemblies

Fairview Microwave Unveils Hermetically Sealed RF Connectors and Adapters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.