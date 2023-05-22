Fairview Microwave Launches Waveguide Power Amplifiers Covering High mm-Wave Frequency Bands

New Waveguide Power Amps Support Frequency Bands from 26.5 to 96 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has unveiled a new series of waveguide power amplifiers designed to cover high mm-wave frequency bands from 26.5 GHz to 96 GHz.

This range of waveguide power amplifiers delivers exceptional performance and adaptability to address the needs of a wide range of sectors including SATCOM, radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G and more.

Fairview's new waveguide power amplifiers support frequency bands from 26.5 to 96 GHz.

These advanced waveguide power amplifiers employ state-of-the-art GaAs and GaN MMIC semiconductor techniques, guaranteeing exceptional efficiency in a space-efficient package.

Featuring gain levels ranging from 25 dB to 35 dB and output Psat levels extending from 20 dBm to 31 dBm, these amplifiers ensure top-notch performance throughout the popular Ka, Q, U, V, E and W bands.

Fairview Microwave's waveguide power amplifiers are designed to endure demanding conditions, incorporating sturdy, compact, MIL-grade, gold-plated aluminum waveguide enclosures. They operate in temperatures from -40° F to +176 F (-40° C to +80°C) and can withstand exposure to 95% relative humidity and altitudes up to 10,000 feet.

These waveguide power amplifiers are ideal for a range of applications, such as satellite communications, research and development, prototype/proof of concept, test and measurement applications, and both airborne and ground-based uses.

"These new waveguide power amplifiers allow our customers to exploit the potential of high mm-wave frequencies for their diverse applications. We are confident they will significantly benefit industries requiring high-performance communication and networking systems," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new waveguide power amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

