Fairview Microwave Presents High-Power RF Fixed Attenuators with 2.4 mm Connectors

New RF Signal Controllers Offer Precision, Power and Versatility

IRVINE, Calif. , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its RF fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors, boasting high power ratings of up to 5 watts (CW) and a frequency range of up to 50 GHz.

Fairview's new fixed attenuators handle frequencies up to 50 GHz.

The new RF fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors are designed to meet the evolving needs of RF professionals and engineers, offering unparalleled performance and versatility. They are the ideal solution for those seeking precision control over RF signals while ensuring stability and reliability in demanding applications.

Key product features include a meticulous 2.4 mm connectorized design that ensures secure and dependable RF connections, simplifying integration and compatibility with a wide range of RF systems. Users can also customize attenuation levels, choosing from options of 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 20 or 30 dB, achieving precise signal strength with ease.

With maximum power ratings of up to 5 watts (CW), these attenuators can withstand the rigors of high-intensity RF applications, delivering consistent performance under challenging conditions. They excel in high-frequency environments, specified for frequencies up to 50 GHz, ensuring reliable performance in the most demanding RF setups.

"These exclusive products address the unmet demand for high-power RF attenuators in the market," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They fill the availability gap and provide RF professionals with a reliable source for these essential components."

Fairview Microwave's RF fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave