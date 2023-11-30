Fairview Microwave Presents Range of Rubber Duck and Whip-Style Antennas

Next-Gen in Portable Radio Antennas Is Compact, Versatile and Precision-Tuned

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, announces its new collection of rubber duck and whip-style antennas. Blending portability with performance, these antennas emerge as a benchmark in radio-enhancing solutions for diverse applications.

Fairview's new rubber duck and whip antennas are compact and lightweight and have diverse applications.

Fairview's newly launched rubber duck and whip-style antennas are crafted to serve as lightweight and compact additions to radios. They are industrially fine-tuned to specific frequency ranges, ensuring optimal transmission and reception. Stubby-style antennas within this collection offer a more compact form without compromising on functionality. With a range spanning from 2.4 GHz to 916 MHz, these antennas cater to a vast spectrum of wireless communication needs.

Key attributes that set apart this new antenna range include a variety of frequency range options and the ability to achieve a gain between 0 dBi and 4.5 dBi. The portfolio encompasses a diverse array of designs, such as concave, stubby, blade style and the versatile tilt-and-swivel style antennas. Furthermore, the antennas are optimized for 4G LTE and 5G band operations, paving the way for superior wireless connectivity in the ever-evolving digital age.

Designed with the end user in mind, Fairview's antennas boast SMA male and RPSMA connector options, ensuring compatibility with many devices. The 90-degree connector adds an extra layer of versatility. Features like water and dust ingress protection, linear polarization, and dual-band Wi-Fi functionality solidify the range's position as an indispensable tool for modern wireless applications.

"Fairview has always engineered products that cater to both current and future industry demands," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "This new range of rubber duck and whip-style antennas encapsulates our commitment to innovation, versatility and quality."

Fairview Microwave's new rubber duck and whip-style antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

