Fairview Microwave Releases Double-Ridge Waveguide Couplers

New Waveguide Couplers Offer High Power Rating, Versatile Coupling Levels

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced its double-ridge waveguide couplers designed with integrated coaxial connectors. They are available in various sizes, including WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180.

Fairview's new double-ridge waveguide couplers provide a power rating of up to 400 watts.

Fairview's new waveguide couplers are not only meticulously crafted but provide a remarkable power rating of up to 400 watts (CW) maximum. In addition, they offer diverse coupling levels from 10, 30, 40 and 50 dB, providing clients with an expanded range of options to perfectly match their specific requirements.

Innovation and performance are at the heart of the design with an outstanding VSWR performance as low as 1.25:1. These units deliver unparalleled efficiency and functionality with broadwall and loop coupler designs in tandem with integrated connectorized designs such as SMA, Type N and 2.92 mm connectors.

"These double-ridge waveguide couplers offer excellent power handling, versatile coupling levels and top-notch VSWR performance," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They represent a comprehensive answer to the modern complexities our customers face in their work."

Fairview's new double-ridge waveguide couplers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.