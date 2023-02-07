Fairview Microwave Releases New 1.00 mm Passive Coaxial Components

New Line of 1.00 mm Passive Coaxial Components Covers DC to 110 GHz Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has just introduced a new line of 1.00 mm passive coaxial components to address a variety of applications, including research and development, test and measurement, data transmission, satellite communications and more.

The new offering consists of 1.0 mm RF power dividers with male or female 1.0 mm input connectors; fixed RF attenuators with 3, 6, and 10dB attenuation levels; DC blocks with 1.0 mm connectors; and 1.0 mm directional RF couplers rated to 1 watt.

Fairview Microwave offers one of the largest 1.00 mm passive coaxial components portfolio available. The resilient mechanical designs of these 1.00 mm passive coaxial components guarantee minimal signal interaction while providing superior return loss characteristics and low insertion loss.

"Our new 1.00 mm passive coaxial components are perfectly suited for a variety of high-frequency applications where low insertion loss and return loss are required. We are the leading supplier of in-stock 1.0 mm components to support our customers' urgent needs," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

The new 1.00 mm passive coaxial components are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-949-261-1920.

