Fairview Microwave Releases New Line of AC-Powered Low-Noise Amplifiers

Rugged New AC-Powered Low-Noise Amplifiers Provide Superior Broadband Performance

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has launched a new series of AC-powered low-noise amplifiers designed for enhanced broadband performance.

Fairview's new line of AC-powered low-noise amplifiers features state-of-the-art GaAs semiconductor technology, enabling the amplifiers to achieve unparalleled low-noise performance and high efficiency that improve signal-to-noise ratios and allow for the detection of weak signals.

Fairview's new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers improve signal-to-noise ratios and allow for the detection of weak signals.

With octave bandwidths ranging from 10 MHz up to 50 GHz, a 3 dB typical noise figure, and gain levels ranging from 25 to 60 dB, these amplifiers offer exceptional performance and versatility that makes them ideal for use in a wide range of applications. They cover popular market bands, including UHF, VHF, L, C, S, X, Ku, Ka, and up to V band, to cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, satellite communication and space systems.

These AC-powered low-noise amplifiers are built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, with their rugged MIL-grade coaxial packages with integrated heatsinks, enabling reliable operation even in extreme temperatures ranging from -40° F to +185° F (-40°C to +85°C).

Additionally, these amplifiers are designed with customer convenience in mind, featuring support for SMA, 2.92 mm, or 2.4 mm RF connectors. This allows for easy integration and compatibility with a wide range of RF components and systems.

"Our new amplifiers' superior performance and reliability are sure to meet your RF and microwave component needs," said Product Line Manager Tim Galla. "The rugged MIL-grade coaxial package designs, integrated heatsinks and support for multiple RF connectors make these amplifiers perfect for use in many applications, from laboratory settings to the most challenging environmental conditions."

Fairview's new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

