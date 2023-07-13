Fairview Microwave Releases New Line of AC-Powered Low-Noise Amplifiers

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 14:17 ET

Rugged New AC-Powered Low-Noise Amplifiers Provide Superior Broadband Performance

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has launched a new series of AC-powered low-noise amplifiers designed for enhanced broadband performance.

Fairview's new line of AC-powered low-noise amplifiers features state-of-the-art GaAs semiconductor technology, enabling the amplifiers to achieve unparalleled low-noise performance and high efficiency that improve signal-to-noise ratios and allow for the detection of weak signals.

Continue Reading
Fairview's new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers improve signal-to-noise ratios and allow for the detection of weak signals.
Fairview's new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers improve signal-to-noise ratios and allow for the detection of weak signals.

With octave bandwidths ranging from 10 MHz up to 50 GHz, a 3 dB typical noise figure, and gain levels ranging from 25 to 60 dB, these amplifiers offer exceptional performance and versatility that makes them ideal for use in a wide range of applications. They cover popular market bands, including UHF, VHF, L, C, S, X, Ku, Ka, and up to V band, to cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, satellite communication and space systems.

These AC-powered low-noise amplifiers are built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, with their rugged MIL-grade coaxial packages with integrated heatsinks, enabling reliable operation even in extreme temperatures ranging from  -40° F to +185° F (-40°C to +85°C).

Additionally, these amplifiers are designed with customer convenience in mind, featuring support for SMA, 2.92 mm, or 2.4 mm RF connectors. This allows for easy integration and compatibility with a wide range of RF components and systems.

"Our new amplifiers' superior performance and reliability are sure to meet your RF and microwave component needs," said Product Line Manager Tim Galla. "The rugged MIL-grade coaxial package designs, integrated heatsinks and support for multiple RF connectors make these amplifiers perfect for use in many applications, from laboratory settings to the most challenging environmental conditions."

Fairview's new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave: 

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Unveils Commercial Marine-Grade RF Antennas with Full-Spectrum Connectivity

Fairview Microwave Launches New Test and Measurement Waveguide Antennas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.