Fairview Microwave Releases New Negative-Slope Equalizers

New Series of Negative-Slope EQs Balances Excessive Loss on Long Cable Runs

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has just introduced an innovative series of in-stock, negative-slope equalizers. They were designed for broadband applications including electronic countermeasures, electronic warfare, microwave radio and more.

Fairview's new series of negative-slope EQs balances excessive loss on long cable runs.

Fairview's new negative-slope equalizers feature superior performance with excellent linearity, high reliability and low VSWR. They offer reliability in hazardous conditions with military-grade, compact, coaxial package designs and boast operating temperatures ranging from 0° C (32 F) to +90° C (194 F).

They provide wide coverage over octave bandwidths ranging from 1 GHz to 26.5 GHz and low insertion loss from 0.5 dB to 1.2 dB.

With a maximum input power handling of 150 mW, users can securely transmit greater amounts of power without worrying about damaging antenna ports from overloading.

"Our new negative-slope equalizers relieve performance issues in our customers' signal processing channels. The devices are ideal when compensating for an amplifier's broadband gain response that characteristically rolls off at the upper end of the frequency band," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new negative-slope equalizers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. It has a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

