Fairview Microwave Releases New Series of 3.5mm Portable Calibration Kits Available for Immediate Shipment

Fairview Microwave's new line of integrated, short-open-load-through (SOLT) calibration kits is made-up of two models that have a 26.5 GHz calibration capability. They feature a compact, lightweight, 4-in-1 design package with gold-plated, 3.5mm connectors and a convenient lanyard. Plus, they are available off-the-shelf with same-day shipping.

"These new calibration kits offer a very convenient package, while maintaining a high level of precision. They make a great compliment to our line of rugged, portable RF analyzer cables," said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

These new 3.5mm 4-in-1 calibration kits are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/short-open-load-thru-4-in-1-analyzer-calibration-kit.html.

