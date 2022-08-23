Fairview Microwave Releases New Series of Wideband, Log Periodic, Directional Antennas

New Outdoor Antennas Support Bandwidths of 600 to 6000 MHz

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has expanded its line of wideband, log periodic antennas that operate from 600 to 6,000 MHz for point-to-point wireless communications.

Fairview's new, outdoor-rated, directional antennas function as boosters where the existing cellular signal is weak and needs to reach longer distances. This makes them ideal for strengthening 5G, 4G, LTE, CMDA, LoRA, IoT and Wi-Fi signals.

New Outdoor Antennas Support Bandwidths of 600 to 6000 MHz

These high-performance antennas feature 8-inch to 12-inch pigtails terminated with a single Type N female connector, vertical polarization and brackets that allow for either vertical or horizontal mounting.

The radomes of these 5G, log periodic, directional antennas have a weatherproof ABS construction that ensures they achieve optimum performance and reliability in even the harshest environments. They feature gain ranging from 3 dBi to 16 dBi and can be used for long-distance directional communication over a wide range of frequencies.

"Our expanded line of outdoor-rated, wideband, log periodic, directional antennas offers high-gain performance to support long-distance, point-to-point, wireless applications. This new antenna series covers options for all sub-6 GHz telecommunications, DAS, Wi-Fi and WISP coverage to address all of our customers' wireless networking requirements," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Manager.

The new, wideband, log periodic antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For product inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.