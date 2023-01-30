Fairview Microwave Releases New Waveguide Horn Antennas

New Line of Antennas Covers a Broad Range of Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just released a new series of in-stock waveguide horn antennas for addressing a wide range of wireless applications.

The new line of waveguide horn antennas features high gain from 10 to 20 dBi for transmitting greater power to receivers, as well as beam-width options from 11 to 55.2.

Engineered with a low VSWR of less than 1.3 and wide frequency coverage from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz, these waveguide horn antennas demonstrate highly efficient RF power transmission. Additional features and options include a variety of flange designations along with rugged designs constructed from high-grade aluminum with corrosion-resistant power coating.

"Fairview's new offering of waveguide horn antennas ensures precise directivity and high gain and covers a wide range of frequencies. They are perfectly suited for a variety of applications involving microwave links and communications, and as reference antennas," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

