Fairview Microwave Unveils Engineering-Grade Adapters

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 14:17 ET

New Adapters Combine Durability with Optimal RF Performance

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced a new line of engineering-grade adapters. It includes both in-series and between-series RF and microwave adapters that cater to the myriad demands of the ever-evolving tech industry.

Continue Reading
Fairview's engineering-grade adapters have low VSWR for efficient power transfer between components.
Fairview's engineering-grade adapters have low VSWR for efficient power transfer between components.

Fairview's new engineering-grade adapters boast a wide range of connectors optimized for high-frequency and low VSWR performance, ensuring efficient transmission and minimal loss in various applications. Constructed from stainless steel, these adapters embody durability, making them suitable for diverse applications and environments. Their resilience and outstanding performance set them apart in the saturated market.

One of the standout features of these adapters is their low VSWR, which ensures that power transfer between components is as efficient as possible, reducing signal reflections and enhancing overall system performance. Moreover, with the inclusion of popular connector options, these adapters demonstrate versatility, making them compatible with a broad spectrum of devices and systems.

What truly sets Fairview Microwave's engineering-grade adapters apart is the harmonious blend of quality and affordability. While the adapters are meticulously crafted for optimum performance, they are competitively priced, providing customers unparalleled value for their investment.

"We continue our legacy of delivering top-tier products that don't compromise on quality, durability or performance," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "For those looking for reliable and high-performing adapters that don't break the bank, these are the ideal choice."

Fairview Microwave's new engineering-grade adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Also from this source

Fairview Microwave Launches Ultra-Broadband, PIN-Diode Switches

Fairview Microwave Introduces VITA 67 Cable Assemblies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.