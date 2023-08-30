Fairview Microwave Unveils G-Type (Round) Mounts for Standard Gain Horn Antennas

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Offering Enhances Antenna Setup Process and System Performance

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, announces the introduction of its G-type (round) mounts for standard gain horn antennas. With the capability to significantly improve the setup process for test and measurement purposes, these mounts are set to revolutionize system performance across the industry.

Fairview's new G-type mounts for standard gain horn antennas feature waveguide sizes from WR28 to WR2300.
The new G-type round mounts accommodate a broad spectrum of waveguide sizes. Now customers can select from 19 variants that cater to waveguide sizes ranging from WR28 to WR2300, and their respective IEC counterparts.

Crafted with robust aluminum, these mounts feature a durable interior finish of chromate conversion complemented by an anticorrosion gray paint exterior. The innovative design not only ensures longevity but bolsters the functionality of the entire system.

Customers will find it beneficial to pair their antennas with these mounts. The seamless compatibility and improved performance offered by this combination is unparalleled. Furthermore, the cage-style design simplifies the antenna attachment process, thereby enhancing the stability of the entire setup.

"We're delighted to enrich our offerings with the high-quality G-type round mounts," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our primary aim remains to simplify the antenna setup process while optimizing the performance of our standard gain horn antennas."

Fairview's new G-type (round) mounts for standard gain horn antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

