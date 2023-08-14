Fairview Microwave Unveils Wi-Fi 6E Components That Handle Frequencies Up to 12 GHz

New Line of Wi-Fi 6E Components Bring Supercharged Wireless Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced its latest line of Wi-Fi 6E components that provide robust and efficient wireless data transmission. The new products underscore Fairview's commitment to advancing wireless technology by offering solutions that meet the increasingly demanding needs of its customers.

Fairview's new Wi-Fi 6E components can handle performance thresholds up to 10 watts.

The products feature power ratings that can handle demanding performance thresholds, reaching up to 10 watts. In addition, the components can manage frequencies up to 12 GHz, providing a broad bandwidth for data transmission.

Fairview offers these Wi-Fi 6E components in a variety of connectorized designs, including SMA, Type N and TNC, enabling customers to choose the best option for their configuration. The company also provides a spectrum of attenuation options, allowing for substantial power control with attenuators ranging from 1 dB to 30 dB.

Durability and performance are also built in to the components' brass and stainless-steel bodies. Moreover, Fairview emphasizes future-readiness, making sure that these Wi-Fi 6E components are compatible with a wide array of upcoming new devices.

"Our latest Wi-Fi 6E components will help our customers achieve unrivaled speed and efficiency," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These products showcase our dedication to delivering top-of-the-line, versatile and future-ready wireless solutions."

Fairview Microwave's new Wi-Fi 6E components are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

