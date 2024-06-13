Fairview Microwave's New RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations Operate Up to 18 GHz

Applications Include Telecom, Aerospace, and Test and Measurement

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its latest range of RF fixed attenuators and terminations, capable of supporting frequencies up to 18 GHz. These precision components meet the rigorous demands of high-frequency applications, making them ideal for use in telecommunications, aerospace, and test and measurement environments.

Fairview's new RF fixed attenuators and terminations are offered with four different connector options.

The newly released products feature RF fixed attenuators that come in a variety of power ratings, including 2 watts, 10 watts and 50 watts, and are available with SMA, N-type, BNC and TNC connectorized designs. They offer attenuation levels ranging from 1 dB to 40 dB, accommodating a wide array of RF signal reduction requirements in different systems. Additionally, the range includes terminations with maximum power ratings of 2 watts and 5 watts, ensuring versatile solutions for terminating RF signals.

Constructed from robust brass and stainless steel, these components are designed for durability and reliability. The attenuators and terminations operate across a broad frequency range up to 18 GHz, providing essential functionality in both commercial and military applications. Their precision machining and connectorized designs comply with industry standards, offering seamless integration with existing systems and ensuring high performance in an angled design.

"With expanded connector options and precision attenuation capabilities, our new line ensures superior performance, reliability and versatility across all RF applications," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Our commitment is to provide tools that exceed the expectations of our industry, enabling innovation and efficiency."

Fairview's new RF fixed attenuators and terminations are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

