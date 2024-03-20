Fairview Microwave's New RF Fixed Attenuators Offer High Power, Precise Control Devices Feature Compact 3.5 mm Connectors, Frequency Range Up to 33 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of RF fixed attenuators with 3.5 mm connectors. The attenuators are designed to meet the demands of modern communication systems, offering unparalleled performance and reliability.

Fairview's new RF fixed attenuators are specified to operate at 26 GHz and are functional up to 33 GHz.

The new RF fixed attenuators are crafted to deliver exceptional performance across a wide range of applications. Featuring a compact and rugged 3.5 mm connectorized design, they have maximum power ratings of 2 watts, ensuring robust performance in high-power environments. With attenuation levels ranging from 0 to 10 dB, 20 dB and 30 dB, users have precise control over signal attenuation to suit their specific needs.

A key highlight of these attenuators is their impressive frequency range. Specified to operate at 26 GHz and functional up to 33 GHz, they offer unmatched versatility and flexibility for a variety of RF applications. Whether in telecommunications, aerospace, defense or research, these attenuators deliver consistent and reliable performance in the most demanding environments.

"We have engineered these attenuators to provide our customers with a reliable solution that meets their exacting requirements, from high-power handling to precise attenuation control," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Fairview Microwave's RF fixed attenuators are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave