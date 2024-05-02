Fairview Microwave's Newest RF Fixed Attenuators Feature QMA Connectors

Connectors Ensure Quick, Tool-Free Connections that Are Secure and Reliable

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its RF fixed attenuators with QMA connectors. The devices cater to the needs of industries looking for reliable and high-quality connectivity solutions, including telecommunications, defense and aerospace sectors.

Fairview's new RF fixed attenuators with QMA connectors operate at frequencies up to 6 GHz.

The new RF fixed attenuators' QMA connectorized design ensures quick, tool-free connections that are both secure and reliable. They are notable for their robustness, boasting a power rating of 2 watts and the capability to operate effectively at frequencies up to 6 GHz. This makes them ideal for a wide array of applications requiring precise signal reduction without compromising signal integrity.

A standout aspect of these attenuators is their wide range of attenuation levels, including 1, 2, 3, 6, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 30 dB. This gives users a versatile tool for managing signal strength across different scenarios. Coupled with a high power rating of up to 2 watts (CW) and specific optimization for 6 GHz frequencies, these attenuators deliver exceptional performance and reliability.

"By offering a product that combines ease of use with high performance, we are helping professionals across various industries achieve their objectives more efficiently and effectively," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

The new RF fixed attenuators with QMA connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

