Fairview Partners Facilitates Landmark Acquisition of Paramour Estate, Paving the Way for its Restoration

News provided by

Fairview Partners Investment Management

14 Jun, 2023, 12:16 ET

SEATTLE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Partners Investment Management, a private credit fund specializing in real estate financing, is pleased to announce its instrumental role in financing the $34 million exit from bankruptcy of the iconic Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. This remarkable landmark, constructed in 1923 and perched on a picturesque four-acre hillside, has emerged triumphantly from a challenging bankruptcy case that originated from a 2015 legal dispute involving Katy Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Fairview Partners is thrilled to be a part of the new chapter at the Paramour as it embarks on its restoration journey under the ownership of esteemed hoteliers and project developers, Clark Lyda and Ken Fulk.

Continue Reading
Nels Stemm and Carson Rasmussen, founding principals
Nels Stemm and Carson Rasmussen, founding principals

Ian McCarthy, Head of Originations at Fairview Partners commented, "We are delighted to have Clark and Ken at the helm of the Paramour Estate's revitalization. Their passion for preserving architectural heritage and their proven track record in the hospitality sector make them the perfect team to breathe new life into this iconic property that boasts a rich history and offers breathtaking views of downtown LA."

Despite the complex backdrop of this bankruptcy case, Fairview's loan originations team immediately saw the Paramour's immense potential and provided a firm commitment to financing, enabling the property's new owners to secure the necessary resources to acquire this exceptional asset. This landmark acquisition aligns seamlessly with Fairview's mission to assist borrowers in navigating challenging situations. With a steadfast commitment to providing liquidity and setting its clients up for long-term success, Fairview Partners takes great pride in playing a pivotal role in renewing esteemed properties like the Paramour Estate.

Fairview is currently raising its seventh flagship fund, Fairview Investment Fund VII, LP, which will close at the end of the year.

For more information about Fairview Partners Investment Management, please visit www.fpinvest.com.

About Fairview Partners Investment Management

Fairview Partners Investment Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in Seattle.

Source: Fairview Partners Investment Management, LLC.

SOURCE Fairview Partners Investment Management

Also from this source

Fairview celebrates $500 million of invested capital

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.