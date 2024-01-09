Fairview Partners Successfully Closes $20 Million Loan for InCommercial Property Group with Gneiting Capital

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Partners, a boutique bridge lender and real estate debt firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $20 million loan to InCommercial, facilitated by Salt Lake City-based Gneiting Capital. This significant transaction is a noteworthy moment in Fairview's ongoing commitment to providing tailored financial solutions to its clients, with a term sheet to closing timeline of less than two weeks.

With Fairview's financing, InCommercial, a prominent Chicago-based NNN investment firm, was able to acquire a travel center and gas station portfolio with a tight timeline at year end. Assets included the Fairview, Kansas Travel America Travel Center and a portfolio of three regional Texas gas stations. Fairview's expertise and ability to provide certainty of execution, combined with the support and proficiency of Gneiting Capital as Broker, resulted in a successful December 29 close.

Despite the complexities of the transaction, which included stringent deadlines during the holiday season, Fairview Partners rose to the occasion and delivered the necessary funding, aligning with InCommercial's investment needs. This financing is a testament to Fairview Partners' unwavering commitment to its clients, and its ability to execute with precision.

"Our ability to navigate complex asset classes and provide a high level of execution certainty has always been our hallmark," said Ian McCarthy, Managing Director at Fairview Partners. "We are proud to have played a vital role for InCommercial."

Gneiting Capital played a pivotal, time-sensitive role in rapidly aligning Fairview Partners with InCommercial and facilitating a smooth and efficient closing process.

Having just completed fundraising for its most recent closed-end vehicle, Fairview Investment Fund VII, LP on December 31, 2023, Fairview remains highly active in both acquiring and originating loans and committed to financing a diverse range of assets nationwide with a focus on distressed and special situation real estate debt.

For more information about Fairview Partners Investment Management, please visit www.fpinvest.com .

About Fairview Partners Investment Management

Fairview Partners Investment Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in Seattle.

SOURCE Fairview Partners Investment Management, LLC