Fairview Partners Surpasses $1 Billion in Investments Since Inception

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Partners Investment Management, LLC ("Fairview"), a boutique private credit manager specializing in senior secured commercial real estate debt, announced today that it has surpassed $1.0 billion in total invested capital since inception. The milestone reflects more than 15 years of disciplined execution with investments spanning more than 560 transactions nationwide, including 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Nels Stemm and Carson Rasmussen, founding principals

Since launching its first fund in 2011, Fairview has focused narrowly on short-duration, real estate-backed lending in complex segments of the market where lending gaps create opportunity. While volume may vary the Fairview team has been able to source investments in every phase of the business cycle. Its team targets situations where skilled underwriting, thoughtful structuring, and active asset management meaningfully reduce downside risk while preserving upside for its limited partners.

"Crossing $1 billion invested is certainly a meaningful milestone, but what we are most proud of is how our team has managed capital on behalf of our investors," said Carson Rasmussen, Founding Principal at Fairview. "We have remained relentlessly dedicated to our core principals of capital preservation, fair dealing, and transparency with both borrowers and investors. More than anything, we value the trust we have built and sustained as both a lender and an investment manager, and our ability to provide diversification from the public markets."

Fairview's platform has grown organically along with investor demand, expanding to include a series of closed-end funds, an evergreen fund optimized for tax-exempt investors, and numerous special purpose entities for more concentrated opportunities. The firm's most recent flagship fund, Fairview Investment Fund VIII, was closed at the end of 2025.

"We have never pursued scale for its own sake," added Nels Stemm, Founding Principal. "We've grown deliberately by remaining highly selective and deeply confident in our definition of a 'Fairview deal.' We invest only where our well-honed expertise is relevant, where we are able to get pricing and terms that create a strong margin of safety for our capital, and where we believe our tightly knit team and in-house servicing can create meaningful returns for our investors."

Today, after 15 years, Fairview serves a broad investor base including high net worth individuals, family offices, registered investment advisors, and other foundation and institutional partners. Fairview's team is known for transparency, discipline, conservative structuring, and a highly responsive, relationship-driven investor experience.

