Fairview, Texas, to Host Children's Entrepreneur Market Fall Event

FAIRVIEW, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fairview Economic Development Corporation is thrilled to announce that Fairview Town Center has been selected as the location for the Children's Entrepreneur Market fall event in North Texas.

The Children's Entrepreneur Market is a pioneering initiative that fosters the entrepreneurial spirit in children ages 5-17. This nonprofit program has empowered over 25,000 young entrepreneurs across 25 states since 2017. The market offers a unique opportunity for children to develop essential life skills, including leadership, innovation, and the fundamentals of running a small business.

Fairview's selection as a host for this event underscores the town's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and economic development.

"Hosting the Children's Entrepreneur Market aligns perfectly with our mission to promote a business-friendly environment and support community development," said Super Dave Quinn, CEcD, Director of the Fairview EDC. "We are excited to welcome these young entrepreneurs and their families to our town and showcase the vibrant, supportive community we have built here in Fairview."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 9 AM – 12 PM

– Location: Fairview Town Hall, 329 Town Place, Fairview, TX 75069

Fairview Town Hall, 329 Town Place, 75069 Admission: Free to the public

The market will feature diverse booths where young entrepreneurs selling their products and services. Attendees can expect to find everything from handmade crafts and baked goods to innovative tech gadgets. This family-friendly event is designed to unite the community and provide a platform for children to explore their entrepreneurial potential.

The Children's Entrepreneur Market also offers additional support to participants, including a video course on setting up a business, scholarships for business growth, and a blog series where young entrepreneurs share their experiences and insights.

"We believe the Children's Entrepreneur Market can positively influence many young lives," said Lynée Fife, program director. "The principles of innovation, leadership, and hard work are lessons that will stay with them throughout their lives."

The Town of Fairview invites families, community members, and local businesses to join us in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information about the event, please visit https://childrensentrepreneurmarket.com/event/fairview-nov-16-9am-12pm/.

About Fairview Economic Development Corporation: The Fairview EDC is dedicated to fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Fairview, Texas. Fairview EDC aims to continue nurturing a diverse, vibrant economy consistent with the community's values and goals by supporting entrepreneurship, its existing local businesses, and attracting new enterprises. www.FairviewTexasEDC.com

About the Children's Entrepreneur Market: A nonprofit initiative launched in 2017 to empower children through real-world entrepreneurial experiences. The market helps kids develop critical life skills such as leadership, innovation, and financial literacy by providing opportunities for kids to run their own businesses. The program has rapidly expanded across 25 states, engaging over 25,000 young entrepreneurs. With a vision to operate in every state by 2026, the Children's Entrepreneur Market aims to serve half a million children annually. Learn more at ChildrensEntrepreneurMarket.com.

