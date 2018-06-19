FairWarning Announces 100th Managed Privacy Services Customer as Top Organizations Tackle the Cybersecurity Skills Shortage

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FairWarning®, leading provider of solutions that secure data in electronic health records and cloud-based applications, announced today their 100th Managed Privacy Services (MPS) customer.

Healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to "do more" to secure protected health information (PHI) with fewer resources and less personnel. At the same time, healthcare data held in electronic medical records is the most targeted data by cybercriminals and insiders.

Teams are expected to handle patient complaints, forensic investigations, eDiscovery, OCR audits, governance reporting, drug diversion cases and cybersecurity threats – in addition to developing strategy for their overall privacy and security program.

The cybersecurity skills gap will reach 1.8 million by 2022 – and the healthcare industry specifically plans to increase their workforce by 20 percent to handle their security and privacy workload.

Top healthcare organizations are turning to Managed Privacy Services to offload the work burden to take a proactive and scalable approach to data security.

"We understand that healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to secure patient data held in EHRs with fewer resources and less time than ever before," said Kurt Long, creator and CEO of FairWarning. "We are happy to offer our team of HIPAA-certified Managed Privacy Services experts to help care providers manage OCR audit preparations, forensic investigations, law enforcement requests and insider threats. We have the largest team of certified HIPAA Managed Privacy Services experts in the world of healthcare and now monitor more than 3,000 healthcare facilities and 700,000 employees," said Mr. Long.

"Partnering with Managed Privacy Services gives us the ability to focus on strategic initiatives in our privacy and security program," said Ronald Cherry, CISO at Mercy Health. "It gives our team peace of mind that we are proactively handling potential incidents of inappropriate access and have the bandwidth we need to focus on improving patient care and creating a culture of privacy and security.

About FairWarning

FairWarning strives to protect the health, wealth, and personal information for everyone on Earth. The company's industry-leading application security solutions provide data protection and governance for Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Salesforce, Office 365, and hundreds of other applications. FairWarning solutions protect organizations of all sizes against data theft and misuse through real-time and continuous user activity monitoring and improve compliance effectiveness with complex federal and state privacy laws such as HIPAA, FFIEC, PCI, FINRA, SOX, FISMA and the EU Data Protection Act. FairWarning catches people stealing your data. For more information on FairWarning, visit http://www.FairWarning.com or email Solutions@FairWarning.com

