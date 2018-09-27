FairWarning Appoints Data Security Veteran Guy Churchward to Board of Directors

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FairWarning®, a global provider of solutions that protect data in electronic health records (EHRs), Salesforce and hundreds of other cloud-based applications, announced today the appointment of Guy Churchward to its Board of Directors. Churchward brings more than 30 years of experience leading and transforming companies in the information technology space with a specific focus on data management, protection and storage.

Most recently, Churchward was the CEO and president of Data Torrent, the leader in real-time big data ingestion and analytics. Prior to Data Torrent, Churchward was president of Core Technologies at Dell EMC, encompassing both primary storage and data protection products. He has also served as president and CEO of LogLogic, vice president and general manager of the Data Protection Group at NetApp, and vice president and general manager of BEA's WebLogic Products Group. In addition, Churchward has held senior management positions at Sun Microsystems (formerly Tarantella Inc.), The Santa Cruz Operation (formerly IXI), Accenture (formerly Binder Hamlyn) and Olivetti.

"The challenges around data protection and security continue to grow in both complexity and scale, further compounded by the speed and opacity of the cloud business model and explosion of the intelligent edge," said Churchward. "I deeply appreciate the importance of the problems FairWarning is solving for its customers and believe the company is well positioned to be a leader in this market for a long time," added Churchward. "I'm excited to work with the FairWarning team to help the company continue to innovate, scale and grow."

"We're excited to welcome Guy to FairWarning's Board of Directors," said Kurt Long, CEO of FairWarning. "His industry knowledge and experience in data management, protection and storage will deliver invaluable insights to help us to continue providing innovative solutions to our customers. Additionally, his technology expertise and company-building experience will provide an important sounding board as we expand and scale our organization."

FairWarning strives to protect the health, wealth, and personal information for everyone on Earth. The company's industry-leading application security solutions provide data protection and governance for Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Salesforce, Office 365, and hundreds of other applications. FairWarning solutions protect organizations of all sizes against data theft and misuse through real-time and continuous user activity monitoring and improve compliance effectiveness with complex federal and state privacy laws such as HIPAA, FFIEC, PCI, FINRA, SOX, FISMA and EU Data Protection Act. FairWarning catches people stealing your data. For more information on FairWarning, visit http://www.FairWarning.com or email Solutions@FairWarning.com.

