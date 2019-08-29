FairWarning Appoints Technology Veteran Ed Holmes as Chief Executive Officer

Holmes was previously the CEO of Peoplenet, a leading provider of cloud software for the staffing industry, until its acquisition by Bullhorn in 2017, at which time Holmes became the SVP of Workforce & Revenue Cloud at Bullhorn. Holmes has spent his career in software and technology applications that serve Fortune 500 companies, including roles as both CIO and CEO.

"FairWarning has built a strong reputation as a privacy company delivering data protection and security through AI, automation and expert services, and I am thrilled to be joining the company," said Holmes. "It was apparent very early in the process that the FairWarning team shares the same focus on delivering value to customers that I've had my entire career. That alignment was a key factor in my decision to join the team, as well as the company's growth and clear market leadership position. I believe FairWarning is an innovator in the important area of healthcare data privacy and governance and will continue to grow this space with anomalous behavior detection, drug diversion, and more."

"We are excited to have Ed join and lead the strong management team that is already in place at FairWarning," said FairWarning Board Member Michael Anderson from Mainsail Partners. "As the company continues to experience growth and scales to support this growth, I can't think of a better person at the helm than Ed," added Anderson. "He has a proven track record of building value at several different technology companies and is a perfect fit for FairWarning."

FairWarning provides technology solutions and services to help customers secure private, sensitive information held in mission-critical applications. The company addresses crucial requirements detailed in data protection regulations globally. Customers of the company's Patient Privacy Intelligence and Managed Privacy Services solutions represent over 8,500 healthcare facilities globally, and FairWarning's Cloud Security and Salesforce offerings protect financial services firms with a combined $700+ billion in assets under management.

FairWarning has received numerous accolades, including being voted a "Top Workplace" in Tampa Bay for seven consecutive years. The company announced a $60 million growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners in June of last year.

About FairWarning

FairWarning helps healthcare, financial services, and other organizations establish a culture of security, privacy, and compliance to expand trust with their patients, investors, and customers. FairWarning's patented cloud-based platform simplifies the full lifecycle of privacy and insider security incident management and helps those in highly regulated industries more easily detect, investigate, mitigate and remediate improper user access or behavior. With its Patient Privacy Intelligence and FairWarning for Cloud Security offerings, FairWarning helps satisfy key regulatory requirements across multiple industries and localities, including GDPR, PCI, SOX, and HIPAA. FairWarning's Managed Privacy Services seek to enhance the protection of patient data with a team of healthcare privacy and security experts that function as an extension of the customer's team. For more information on FairWarning, visit http://www.FairWarning.com or email Solutions@FairWarning.com.

