FairWarning Hires Vice President of Healthcare Sales

"With unmatched healthcare knowledge and expertise, Lisa Counsell is an invaluable addition to our FairWarning team." Tweet this

"FairWarning's strong customer retention rates truly are a testament to its expertise and passion for helping organizations minimize privacy and security risk," said Lisa Counsell, vice president of healthcare sales at FairWarning. "I'm excited to build upon the company's 15-year legacy in healthcare to help new segments of the industry understand the value of investing in patient privacy and compliance, while also supporting key relationships with clients."

Prior to joining FairWarning, Counsell held numerous leadership positions at large healthcare companies including North American Division Vice President of Clinicals at McKesson and Chief Commercial Officer at SOAR Vision Group where she Increased revenues by 132% and increased channel partner and distributors by 300%. She is also a registered nurse specializing in critical care, giving her the expertise and clinical knowledge needed to understand current client demands.

"As a company passionately dedicated to privacy and supporting our evolving client's needs, Lisa will play a critical role in helping current and new healthcare customers transform how they protect patient privacy and data security," said Ed Holmes, chief executive officer at FairWarning. "Part of our strategic growth plan is to leverage leaders who have a deep understanding of the market's needs. With unmatched healthcare knowledge and expertise, Lisa is an invaluable addition to our FairWarning team."

To learn more about how FairWarning serves the healthcare market, visit the website .

About FairWarning®

As the leader in protecting privacy and securing data stored in mission-critical applications, FairWarning's platform helps healthcare and enterprise organizations comply with regulations, protect sensitive data, and prevent insider threats. A driving force in building the patient privacy monitoring industry, FairWarning expanded its expertise beyond healthcare to support other highly regulated industries and applications like Salesforce to help customers easily interpret, investigate and detect anomalous user access or behavior. The company combines the most advanced technologies including machine learning and AI with best practices and managed services to provide the highest level of security to organizations across the globe. Safeguarding over 350 enterprise customers globally, including 35% of U.S. health systems, FairWarning is trusted to protect organizations' sensitive data while creating a culture of privacy.

For more information, visit the FairWarning website . Find us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE FairWarning Technologies, LLC