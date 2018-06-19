FairWarning Issued Additional Patent for Method of Detecting Fraud and Misuse of Sensitive Data

Data theft and misuse involving departing employees, privileged users and careless insiders can create a massive financial, legal and regulatory burden on a business. As businesses have shifted to the cloud to capture its benefits, so has a trove of sensitive data in business-critical applications to which employees and affiliates have access.

In fact, 71 percent of end users report their job requires them to have access to proprietary data that may include investor, shareholder, patient, customer or prospect information. Users may access this information from a variety of cloud-based applications and connected systems, making it difficult to track user behavior or misuse to identify insider threats.

This is an additional patent among multiple U.S. and other country patents regarding user activity monitoring for FairWarning to detect fraud and misuse across multiple applications and systems by analyzing log files and user identifier data that would otherwise go undetected using conventional methods. This method allows organizations to ensure data protection and governance across multiple environments.

"We've continued to invest in and develop the FairWarning platform to match the challenges that businesses face in securing sensitive data in a highly interconnected environment," said Kurt Long, creator and chairman of FairWarning. "This patent allows us to protect against insider threats using an advanced method across multiple systems. FairWarning now secures data across 8,500 care facilities and more than 450 applications, including Salesforce."

FairWarning strives to protect the health, wealth, and personal information for everyone on earth. The company's industry-leading application security solutions provide data protection and governance for Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Salesforce, Office 365, and hundreds of other applications. FairWarning solutions protect organizations of all sizes against data theft and misuse through real-time and continuous user activity monitoring and improve compliance effectiveness with complex federal and state privacy laws such as HIPAA, FFIEC, PCI, FINRA, SOX, FISMA and the EU Data Protection Act. FairWarning catches people stealing your data. For more information on FairWarning, visit http://www.FairWarning.com or email Solutions@FairWarning.com

