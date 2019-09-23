Fairway Market Hosts Eat Like A Greek

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Market, New York's iconic grocery store chain, has partnered with Olive Roots, a Greek specialty food sourcing company, to import authentic Mediterranean products from Greece and Cyprus. To celebrate, Fairway is hosting "Eat Like A Greek," a three-week in-store promotion from September 27th to October 17th, which will feature artisan brands and producers who will be present for conversation and sampling of exclusive products.

"At Fairway Market, we pride ourselves on providing not only locally made regional delicacies, but also gourmet items from around the world," said Abel Porter, Chief Executive Officer at Fairway Market. "Eat Like A Greek will allow our customers to experience and taste healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek artisanal food straight from this region."

For a limited time, customers will be able to sample various items including halloumi cheese, raw honey, sea salts, jellies, soup mixes, rolls, biscuits, cookies, grains, mineral water and olive oils.

"We are thrilled that Fairway will now be offering all these specialty foods from Greece and Cyprus. Authentic Greek products are truly missing from US shelves and we couldn't be happier that New Yorkers will now have access to the very best via Fairway's stores!" said Katerina Barka-Papalucas, Founder & CEO of Olive Roots.

Fairway Market will host product demonstrations and Greek classes in Fairway's cooking school, The Cooking Place, from September 27 - October 17. Consumers will also get a chance to enter contests to win trips to Greece and Cyprus.

A special thank you to the following sponsors: European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD), the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, the Greek Tourism Organization, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism of Cyprus, the City of Athens, Hilton Athens and Cyprus Agrotourism Company.

ABOUT FAIRWAY MARKET:

Fairway Market is a unique food retailer offering customers a differentiated one-stop shopping experience as "The Place To Go Fooding." Fairway has established itself as a leading food retail destination in the Greater New York City metropolitan area, recently expanding with the opening of The Cooking Place , a cooking school that brings the same passion and philosophy about fooding to its customers. Fairway Market offers an extensive selection of fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with a full assortment of conventional groceries.

ABOUT OLIVE ROOTS:

Olive Roots is a Greek specialty food sourcing company that provides holistic farm-to-shelf services for Greek products, exclusively for US buyers. Olive Roots acts as the "Greek partner" for companies who want to upgrade and enrich their portfolios of Greek products and provides tailored solutions & peace of mind to its clients. Olive Roots is re-inventing the image of Greek foods in America and aspires to help consumers upgrade from "Greek-style" products to authentic, delicious and healthy foods which are made in Greece & Cyprus.

