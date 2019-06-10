Fairway Market, New York's Favorite Grocery Store, Announces The Opening Of The Cooking Place

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Market, New York's iconic grocery store, is thrilled to announce the opening of The Cooking Place. Offering over 100 classes that range from fun-filled date nights to authentic global cooking, the curriculum, created by Executive Chef, Laura Licona, is designed to teach everything from the basics to complicated dishes.

"At The Cooking Place, we bring more to the table than just food. We bring the same passion, dedication and philosophy about fooding that fills every aisle in our stores. We believe that food draws people together, creating memories and friendships that will last long after the last bite of dessert is gone." said Chef Laura Licona, Executive Chef & Culinary Director. "At Fairway Market, we celebrate culture, joy, entertainment and togetherness, the real ingredients that you'll find in abundance at The Cooking Place."

Located within Fairway's 74th Street Cafe on the top floor of the retailer's Upper West Side store on 74th Street and Broadway, The Cooking Place will host a daily schedule of classes such as Chinese Takeout, Parisian Steakhouse, Spanish Tapas, Afternoon Tea Party, Soul-Warming Southern Dishes, and more.

Fairway Market has been the expression of fresh since 1933, offering fresh produce and seafood, top quality meats and a wide variety of roasted coffees. Utilizing the same approach, classes offered at The Cooking Place will shift with seasonality, providing patrons with an experience that utilizes the best quality and freshest ingredients, resulting in delectable meals.

The Cooking Place will open on June 15 with classes available to book at www.thecookingplace.com.

ABOUT FAIRWAY MARKET:

Fairway Market is a growth-oriented food retailer offering customers a differentiated one-stop shopping experience "Like No Other Market". Fairway has established itself as a leading food retailing destination in the Greater New York City metropolitan area, with stores that emphasize an extensive selection of fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with a full assortment of conventional groceries.

ABOUT LAURA LINCONA, EXECUTIVE CHEF, FAIRWAY MARKET:

Raised in New Mexico, Chef Laura Licona prides herself in growing up in a land steeped in heritage and rooted in culture and tradition. Chef Laura's early connection to food and its multi-cultural possibilities has taken her around the globe as a food anthropologist and Executive Chef. Chef Laura's passion for all things cuisine ranges from traditional Italian cooking to nose-to-tail butchery. After completing her doctoral work in environmental and food anthropology, Chef Laura attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. She has led kitchens on both coasts, including her own restaurants in Seattle and Santa Fe, in addition to New York City's Giorgio's of Gramercy. Laura appeared as a contestant on the 36th season of Food Network's Chopped. She currently serves as Executive Chef at New York's legendary Fairway Market, in addition to the Head Instructor at Fairway's new cooking school, 'The Cooking Place.'

SOURCE Fairway Market

Related Links

https://www.fairwaymarket.com

