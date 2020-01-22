Fairway Market Open For Business, Not Liquidating

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite reports, Fairway Market has no intention to file for chapter 7 or liquidate all of its stores.  Such statements are categorically untrue and disappointing.  Fairway has been engaged in a strategic process and expects to soon announce a value maximizing transaction that will provide for the ongoing operations of stores.  Our lenders remain extremely supportive of our efforts.  All 14 stores remain open for business, offering a complete range of high quality, specialty food products, and we look forward to seeing our customers and employees.

