Fairway Market Open For Business, Not Liquidating

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite reports, Fairway Market has no intention to file for chapter 7 or liquidate all of its stores. Such statements are categorically untrue and disappointing. Fairway has been engaged in a strategic process and expects to soon announce a value maximizing transaction that will provide for the ongoing operations of stores. Our lenders remain extremely supportive of our efforts. All 14 stores remain open for business, offering a complete range of high quality, specialty food products, and we look forward to seeing our customers and employees.

SOURCE Fairway Market