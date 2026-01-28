Fairwinds Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Managed Services

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairwinds, a leading provider of Managed Kubernetes–as–a–Service solutions, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver fully managed Kubernetes services built on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Through this agreement, Fairwinds, building on AWS, will help enterprises design, implement, and operate Kubernetes environments that are optimized for performance, reliability, and cost efficiency. By combining Fairwinds' expertise in Kubernetes management, site reliability engineering (SRE), DevOps automation, and AI–ready infrastructure with the scalability and resilience of AWS, customers can streamline platform operations and focus on driving digital innovation.

Key highlights include:

Accelerated Amazon EKS adoption: End–to–end platform engineering, from architecture and cluster deployment to ongoing production operations, for customers running on Amazon EKS.

Operational excellence: Leveraging automation and continuous optimization to improve uptime, performance, and cost efficiency across Kubernetes workloads.

Leveraging automation and continuous optimization to improve uptime, performance, and cost efficiency across Kubernetes workloads. Enhanced security and compliance: Opinionated configurations, network policy enforcement, role–based access control (RBAC), and continuous vulnerability mitigation.

Opinionated configurations, network policy enforcement, role–based access control (RBAC), and continuous vulnerability mitigation. Multi–cloud flexibility: Drawing on Fairwinds' experience operating Kubernetes across AWS and other major cloud providers to support hybrid and distributed environments.

"Enterprises are looking for secure, scalable, and simplified ways to adopt Kubernetes in the cloud," said Mary Henry, Chief Executive Officer, Fairwinds. "Our strategic collaboration with AWS reflects our shared commitment to accelerating cloud–native innovation. By combining Fairwinds' managed Kubernetes expertise with Amazon EKS, we enable organizations to move faster with the confidence that their platforms are secure, compliant, and built for long–term growth."

As part of the SCA, Fairwinds' Managed Kubernetes–as–a–Service offering for Amazon EKS, provides:

Architecture and implementation services aligned to each customer's security, compliance, and networking standards.

Lifecycle management and automation, including GitOps workflows and standardized add–on management to keep Kubernetes environments current and stable.

24/7 managed operations with continuous updates, incident response, and performance tuning to ensure stability and scalability for mission–critical workloads.

"By building on AWS, we are empowering organizations to adopt Kubernetes faster and more securely," said Andy Suderman, Chief Technology Officer, Fairwinds. "Together, we are laying the foundation for an AI–ready, cloud–native platform that can scale seamlessly across industries and environments."

The collaboration is effective immediately, with Fairwinds managed services for Amazon EKS available to existing and new AWS customers. For more information, please visit: AWS EKS Managed Service Provider

About Fairwinds

Fairwinds provides Managed Kubernetes–as–a–Service, combining expert SRE talent and advanced software to help enterprises build secure, reliable, and cost–optimized Kubernetes platforms across AWS and other major cloud providers. Organizations of all sizes rely on Fairwinds to standardize infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate innovation across cloud–native and AI–driven workloads. Learn more at fairwinds.com .

