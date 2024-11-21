Fairygodboss Announces the 2024 Best Companies for Women, Celebrating Inclusive and Supportive Workplaces for Gender Diversity

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairygodboss, the leading career community for women, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 "Best Companies for Women" list, celebrating organizations dedicated to promoting gender diversity and empowering women in the workplace.

Since its launch in 2017, these awards have highlighted employers that not only prioritize gender equity but also cultivate cultures where women can truly thrive.

Fairygodboss VP of Client Operations, Gabi Carachilo, emphasized the urgency of this mission, stating, "In today's ever-evolving workforce, it's crucial to elevate women and commit to gender diversity in the workplace. Prioritizing gender equity is not just about supporting women — it's about building a stronger, more resilient future for everyone. Now, more than ever, it's vital that we focus on our social mission of elevating women at work."

"GE Vernova is proud to be part of this initiative, as it aligns with our commitment to empowering women and creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and can reach their full potential," said Laura Hudy, Gas Power Systems Architecture Leader and Global Operating Leader for the Women's Network.

With methodology driven by anonymous employee feedback, Fairygodboss recognizes top companies across categories such as work flexibility, supportive management, and perceived gender equality at work reinforcing the powerful impact of inclusive workplaces.

