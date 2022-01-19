FairySwap DEX Launches with Radical Community-Oriented Tokenomics

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FairySwap, a new type of privacy-preserving decentralized exchange (DEX), launches with a radical focus on community empowerment. The first DEX on Findora, it combines privacy protection through zero-knowledge proofs with radically democratic tokenomics to give users a truly safe and open platform.

In what's being called a "fair-launch initiative," no tokens are unfairly saved for venture capitalists, insiders, early investors or team members. Instead, 97% of all FAIRY tokens will be distributed to the community through liquidity mining, ensuring they're held by those who actually use the network. The remaining 3% are being used in their Pixie Drop event to launch the product. This approach balances a broad distribution of governance tokens for fair representation with widespread market utilization to maintain the value of $FAIRY.

It's typical for new DEXs and protocols to allocate ~55% of tokens to the community even while claiming to be community-governed; by allocating fully 97% of its total supply to the community, FairySwap puts its tokens where its mouth is.

What are "Tokenomics?"

"Tokenomics" is a portmanteau of "token" and "economics," describing how a project will create, distribute, and manage its currency. Tokenomics are important in determining the long-term viability of a project and what its values truly are. It's a key point of interest in investor research.

FairySwap proves its commitment to community-governance with its tokenomics. Those who hold $FAIRY, which are earned through liquidity mining, will determine the future of the protocol, voting on policies like adding and removing trading pairs, adjusting fee parameters, and integrating with new L1 and L2 ecosystems.

There are also built-in deflationary mechanisms to secure the long-term sustainability of the project. For example, a share of each swap is taken by the DEX, half of which goes to the treasury, and half burned. The community could adjust these amounts as needed. Early adopters will receive lucrative rewards that will taper off in exchange for securing and promoting the network.

About FairySwap

FairySwap is a next-generation DEX, powered by zero-knowledge proofs, that is focused on privacy, front-running resistance, and community participation. It uses Findora's powerful EVM to provide fast trades with low fees with currencies on different chains and ecosystems. In the future, FairySwap will create its own metaverse environment where identities can be minted into FairyNFTs both to facilitate private trading and act as a foundation for play-to-earn games.



