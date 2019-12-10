FAI's Lyn Dippel Named to Washingtonian's 2019 "Top Fee-Only Financial Adviser" List

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For consecutive years, Lyn A. Dippel, JD, CFP®, President and CEO of FAI Wealth Management, has been recognized by Washingtonian Magazine as a Top Fee-Only Financial Planner as part of its 2019 "Top Wealth Advisers" listing. The prestigious bi-annual list represents the region's premier financial planners and advisers, as chosen by their peers and exhaustive research.

Lyn A. Dippel, JD, CFP® Washingtonian Best Adviser Seal

To arrive at the names of the area's 201 top financial advisers—the fee-only financial planners, fee-based advisers, estate attorneys, tax accountants, and insurance advisers marked with a "best adviser" tag—Washingtonian distributed surveys to hundreds of people who work in the local financial industry. They asked them whom they would trust with their own money. They also did our own research, consulting industry experts and publications. The "best adviser" names on this list are the people who received the strongest recommendations.

"I am truly honored to be once again recognized by my peers and other industry professionals," said Dippel. "I'm extremely proud of the work our team does here at FAI and making this list acknowledges our commitment to our client's needs."

As President and CEO, Lyn focuses her leadership role on running the day-to-day operations of the firm and coordinating the efforts of FAI's management, advisory, and service teams to ensure FAI stays focused on clients' long-term goals.

As a female executive and business owner for 16 years, Lyn understands many of the issues women executives face. She also listens carefully in order to provide guidance consistent with her clients' values. Lyn has experience in advising women as they negotiate transitions such as mid-life marriage, divorce, widowhood, selling a business, and retirement.

During her tenure at FAI, Lyn's experience and opinions have been sought by publications such as Kiplinger's, Smart Money Magazine, Her Mind Magazine, and Business Week.

About FAI Wealth Management, Inc.: Located in Columbia, Maryland, FAI

Award-winning financial solutions for every season of life. FAI helps clients to master life's inevitable transitions by planning for its uncertainties, protecting wealth, and maximizing assets. Lyn and the FAI team are committed to delivering financial advisory services of the highest caliber to attorneys and other professionals, executives, and business owners, throughout the greater Washington, DC metropolitan region. To gain confidence in your financial future, please visit www.faiwealth.com or call 410.715.9200.

