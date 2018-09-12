Faisa Stafford Named President of Life Happens

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Life Happens is pleased to announce the promotion of Faisa Stafford to president of the organization, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Stafford, the current COO and CFO, will continue putting her talents to work by leading the only not-for-profit organization in the insurance industry that is dedicated to educating Americans about the importance of life insurance and related products in a sound financial plan, and supporting industry members that sell those products.

The announcement was made by Marvin H. Feldman, current CEO and president: "Faisa has been dedicated to the core mission of Life Happens since she started 15 years ago. She's absolutely the right person to lead our organization at this time, as we continue to innovate with our technology solution—Life Happens Pro—in the insurance-based social-media and marketing realms." Feldman will continue his role as CEO, which complements his five-decade career in the industry as an advisor, mentor and active member of numerous industry organizations.

Stafford began her career in accounting with several Washington, D.C.-based private technology and real-estate businesses, and made the transition to Life Happens (then The LIFE Foundation) in 2003. She has held various roles within Life Happens, while always being passionate about increasing efficiencies and implementing technology to streamline processes to better serve the industry and Life Happens' members. She has been Life Happens' COO and CFO for the past 11 years, overseeing operations and finance.

"I have a keen interest in leveraging the organization's ever-growing campaign, program and technology initiatives. We have an innovative staff and a marketing-technology solution for insurance companies that is completely unique in our business," she says. "Partnering with these companies and industry organizations to help Americans get the life insurance coverage they need, along with other related products, will always remain key for me and the organization."

The Life Happens Board of Directors unanimously approved Stafford's appointment to her new role as president. "She is a rock in the organization," says Robert Garneau, chair of Life Happens' board of directors. "We have come to rely on her skill and ability to innovate, and know that she is the best person to keep Life Happens at the forefront of both education and technology innovation."

An official photo of Faisa Stafford can be downloaded here.

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization is on the leading edge of technology innovation to support the insurance industry by providing marketing and social-media tools and resources through its proprietary Life Happens Pro digital platform. In addition, it convenes the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month, which it created in 2004. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

