Faith at Work Summit Launches New Global Alliance for Workplace Faith

The Summit was designed around a central question: What will it take to move the Faith at Work Movement beyond its current limitations, so that it can garner more traction?

Talking about the Summit's theme, Chuck Proudfit, founder/President of At Work On Purpose (AWOP), host of the Summit, said: "What does it look like to build a future for faith in the workplace that is next level, that goes beyond our current ceiling?" He continued: "Imagine a future where it was the rule—not the exception—that Christians were faith active at work."

That vision shaped every aspect of the Summit. Additionally, the event experience was designed around three defining tracks: Creativity, Collaboration, and Continuity, the three primary constraints that must be addressed for the movement to advance. Creativity challenged Summit participants to develop innovative new pathways for spiritual impact in the workplace, rather than relying solely on familiar approaches or established models. Collaboration encouraged greater partnership across organizations, churches, ministries, and industries, rather than working independently or in silos. Continuity focused on building sustainable organizations and developing future leaders, so the movement continues to grow for generations to come. The aim is to ensure faith initiatives endure beyond their initial momentum and the individuals who first championed them, according to Proudfit.

To that end, the Summit featured more than 50 speakers and panelists, complemented by TED-style keynote talks, more than 30 interactive workshops, and panel discussions featuring master practitioners from four distinct constituencies within the faith-at-work movement. Those constituencies include the academy, local congregations, workplace ministries, and frontline practitioners.

Speakers shared firsthand experience implementing these principles in churches, ministries, academic settings, and diverse workplaces around the world.

Speakers included the following, among others:

Shae Bynes, Creator of The Grace Effect™, who encouraged attendees to expand their view of 'creativity' by seeing how the ways in which they steward innovation are a direct reflection of how they carry the imago Dei, or image of God, in their spheres of influence. She also facilitated a workshop to shift people from the mindset of "grinding" to a posture of operating from grace.

Michael Kaspar of VisionSynergy laid the foundation for pursuing collaboration through a Kingdom lens, setting the stage for attendees to engage with what was ultimately reported as the pillar with which attendees most resonated. The workshop he facilitated brought this concept to a practical and applicable level for the individual.

Mark Greene of Premier Christian Communications, and a global pioneer in the Faith at Work movement, challenged attendees to think beyond one-time initiatives by emphasizing the importance of continuity. His keynote session explored how sustained collaboration, alongside long-term discipleship, can help the movement endure for generations.

Jerry White, Chairman Emeritus of The Navigators, discussed the importance of intergenerational connection in the Faith and Work space, sharing stories from his time with The Navigators as well as with the Lausanne Movement.

Joseph Vijayam, Catalyst for Workplace Ministry with the Lausanne Movement, joined fellow panelists to discuss the important need for global participation in accelerating Faith and Work as a true multi-cultural movement.

Wendy Simpson, Chair of Wengeo Pty Ltd in Australia, and an experienced global business leader and company director, explored the redemptive power of entrepreneurship. She challenged attendees to see businesses not merely as engines of profit, but as vehicles for solving problems, serving others, and creating lasting, positive impact in the world.

Krystal Parker, President of the U.S. Christian Chamber of Commerce, challenged attendees to think boldly about the role of business in advancing God's Kingdom. Parker equipped attendees with practical strategies for transforming God-given vision into sustainable, scalable initiatives without losing their mission along the way.

Bob Doll delivered a keynote that oriented attendees on how actively living their faith helps to advance the Great Commission across multiple sectors of society, resulting in an increase of people seeing others live out the love of Jesus and experience individual flourishing that leads to communal flourishing.

The Summit culminated with the launch of Mission2Monday, an international Faith at Work alliance where faith goes to work. Introduced by Proudfit and Greene on the final day of the conference, Mission2Monday exists to "accelerate the Faith at Work movement through a vibrant global alliance," said Proudfit. Uniting Christians across the academy, local congregations, workplace ministries, and frontline practitioners, Mission2Monday will foster ongoing learning, collaboration, and resource sharing between future Summits. Initial initiatives include masterclasses led by leading Faith at Work voices from around the world; AI-powered Catalytic Conversations that connect leaders and organizations for greater collaboration; and a global Listening Tour to identify the needs and opportunities facing working Christians worldwide.

The launch embodied one of the Summit's central messages: lasting impact requires not only fresh ideas, but sustained collaboration among the people and organizations already advancing the movement. "Our vision is to unleash the complete contribution of faithful working Christians for the flourishing of the world," said Proudfit. "Mission2Monday is a 21st century expression of the 1st century Church in the workplace," Proudfit said. For more on Mission2Monday, visit https://mission2monday.org/.

About At Work On Purpose (AWOP)

At Work On Purpose is a pioneer in the workplace ministry movement, advancing the citywide workplace movement around the world. Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, more than 15,000 working Christians from the private, public, and social sectors are a part of the AWOP community in Greater Cincinnati alone, with thousands more in the AWOP network globally. For more information on AWOP and its specific initiatives, visit http://www.atworkonpurpose.org or call 800-513-9580.

About the Faith at Work Summit

The Faith at Work Summit is an international gathering of business leaders, ministry leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and practitioners committed to advancing faith in the workplace. Designed to equip and connect those passionate about integrating faith and work, the Summit features world-class keynote speakers, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and collaborative networking opportunities focused on practical application and lasting impact.

The Summit brings together voices from across industries, denominations, and nations to explore how work can become a powerful avenue for human flourishing, organizational excellence, and Kingdom impact. Participants leave with new relationships, actionable ideas, and renewed vision to faithfully live out their calling in the workplace every day. Learn more at https://faithatworksummit2026.org/.

SOURCE At Work on Purpose