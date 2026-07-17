Faith-Based Investment Strategies Now Available Through the Nation's Largest RIA Custodian

More than four decades of principled investment management, now available to a broader community of advisers and investors.

KOKOMO, Ind., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For individuals and advisors prioritizing investments that align with their core spiritual values, Creative Financial Designs, Inc. announces the broader availability of its Biblically Responsible Strategies through Creative Portfolio Management (CPM). These strategies offer a pathway to financial growth without compromising personal convictions.

Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) is an approach that allows investors to pursue their financial goals while seeking to align their investments with their faith. By considering both financial fundamentals and a company's business practices, BRI provides an opportunity for investors to build portfolios that reflect the values and convictions that guide other areas of their lives.

"Expanding access to Biblically Responsible investing marks a major milestone for Creative Financial Designs." Post this

These distinct investment options are now accessible through the Nation's largest RIA Custodial Marketplace. To learn more about how these strategies can integrate with your financial goals and plans, visit https://www.creativeportfoliomanagement.com/.

Expanding Access to Values-Aligned Investing

"The strategic decision for CPM to make our Biblically Responsible Strategies available through the nation's largest RIA custodial platform marks a pivotal moment for our parent company, Creative Financial Designs," said Creative Financial Designs' President, Brent Owens. "This partnership significantly broadens access for both advisors and clients, ensuring they can easily integrate value-aligned investments into their portfolios."

The introduction of Creative Portfolio Management's Biblically Responsible Strategies to this Marketplace platform marks a significant expansion for the firm. For many years, these faith-based investment approaches were exclusively utilized for the firm's internal clients. This move now makes these carefully developed strategies available to a wider audience of financial advisers and individual investors seeking to build their financial future in accordance with their ethical and spiritual principles.

A Proven Approach to Responsible Wealth Management

Creative Financial Designs has a business track record spanning over four decades, during which these particular strategies have been refined and implemented. Today, more than $3.5 billion is invested through our firm, providing advisers with a proven framework for serving clients who want their investments aligned with their biblical convictions. The core of these Biblically Responsible Strategies is to provide options that allow investors to plan for their financial future while upholding their values. This long-standing history underscores the firm's commitment to delivering thoughtful and principled investment solutions.

This initiative reinforces Creative Financial Designs ' dedication to offering specialized financial services that meet the evolving needs of a diverse client base. Further details regarding the methodology and benefits of these strategies are available at https://www.creativeportfoliomanagement.com/ .

Creative Portfolio Management is a DBA of Creative Financial Designs, Inc., offering comprehensive investment solutions through its Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP for RIA's). With a legacy spanning more than four decades, the firm remains committed to providing advisers and clients with high-quality, principled, and faith-aligned financial strategies and advice. Advisory services are offered through Creative Financial Designs, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The strategies described may not be suitable for all investors; suitability depends on an individual investor's objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

SOURCE Creative Portfolio Management