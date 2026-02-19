Faith travelers are increasingly choosing Greece biblical tours, drawn by affordability, stability, and rich biblical heritage, according to America Greece Tours®.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global travel patterns continue to evolve, Greece is emerging as a leading destination for faith-based and New Testament-focused tours. Industry data and tour operator reporting indicate that Christian travelers are increasingly selecting Greece for biblical journeys, citing accessibility, affordability, and historical significance.

According to official tourism statistics from Greece, international arrivals surpassed 40 million in 2024, marking a record year for the country. Early indicators from 2025 show continued growth in both visitor numbers and tourism revenue, with mainland cultural destinations seeing notable gains.

Within that broader growth, tour operators report rising demand for itineraries centered on sites connected to the Apostle Paul's missionary journeys, including Philippi, Corinth, Thessaloniki, and Athens. Additional itineraries frequently include Patmos — traditionally associated with the Book of Revelation — as well as Ephesus in neighboring Turkey.

A Shift in Faith Travel Patterns

The increase in biblical travel to Greece coincides with ongoing adjustments in travel to Israel, which remains below pre-2023 levels according to international aviation and tourism reporting. Rather than canceling faith-based journeys entirely, many travelers appear to be redirecting plans toward destinations that offer scriptural significance and well-developed tourism infrastructure. Small-group and faith travelers are increasingly turning to U.S.-based tour operators like America Greece Tours® for curated New Testament itineraries. "Faith travel has not declined — it has adapted," said Noam Matas, founder of America Greece Tours ® and owner of America Israel Tours ®, a U.S.-based tour operator specializing in Christian heritage travel. "Greece plays a central role in the New Testament narrative, particularly in the spread of early Christianity. For many churches and small groups, it provides a meaningful and logistically accessible alternative."

Why Greece Is Gaining Momentum

Industry observers cite several factors contributing to Greece's growing appeal among faith-based travelers:

New Testament relevance : Greece is central to the Apostle Paul's missionary journeys.

: Greece is central to the Apostle Paul's missionary journeys. Infrastructure and accessibility : Established tourism networks and air connectivity.

: Established tourism networks and air connectivity. Cultural depth : Integration of biblical history with classical and archaeological heritage.

: Integration of biblical history with classical and archaeological heritage. Cruise extensions : Popular Aegean itineraries incorporating Patmos and western Turkey.

: Popular Aegean itineraries incorporating Patmos and western Turkey. Group travel trends: Increased demand for educational and small-group experiences.

Travel analysts project continued expansion of purpose-driven and experiential tourism in 2026, with biblical and heritage-focused travel expected to remain a growing niche within the broader European tourism market.

Looking Ahead

As Christian travelers seek experiences rooted in history and scripture, Greece's mainland biblical landscape is gaining recognition as a cornerstone destination for New Testament travel. Industry operators anticipate sustained growth as churches, academic institutions, and faith-based groups continue diversifying their pilgrimage itineraries.

Fast Facts: Greece Faith & Cruise Travel Trends (2023–2025)

International visitors: Greece welcomed about 40.7 million visitors in 2024, a 12.8 % increase compared with 2023 (Bank of Greece).

2025 Outlook (Visitors): Provisional data for January–August 2025 shows nearly 25 million visitors, with early indicators suggesting that total 2025 arrivals will exceed 40 million, although full-year data is not yet available (Bank of Greece provisional data).

Tourism revenue: Travel receipts reached approximately €21.6 billion in 2024, reflecting strong growth from 2023. Provisional figures for January–August 2025 show about €16.7 billion to date (Bank of Greece provisional data).

Cruise travel growth: Greece's cruise sector broke records in 2024 with about 5 million cruise passengers and €1.11 billion in cruise tourism revenue, a 22 % increase from 2023 (Bank of Greece; news.gtp.gr). Total cruise ship visits and passenger stopovers also grew significantly year-over-year.

Cruise 2025 trend: Industry associations forecast cruise traffic to rise more than 10 % in 2025 compared with 2024, showing continued momentum.

Faith-based travel: Tour operators report growing interest in itineraries focused on Apostle Paul's journeys and other New Testament sites.

Booking momentum: Early bookings for 2026 indicate continued demand for cultural and faith-based travel to Greece.

Sources: Bank of Greece tourism statistics (2023–2024 final data; 2025 provisional reports), Hellenic Ports Association cruise forecasts.

