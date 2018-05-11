Faith Family Academy Wraps Up School Year With Perfect Attendance Car Giveaway Event

This initiative has already had a postive impact on the high school student attendance rate at Faith Family Academy, which is at 96 percent so far this year. The school is projecting an attendance rate of 97 percent by the end of the year, an increase of 2 percent from last year.

Superintendent Mollie Purcell is thrilled with the results the school has seen. "This year we've seen an increase in attendance and in perfect attendance. Obviously, if a student is not in school, they're not going to learn. We try to get them to see the value of coming to school," said Purcell.

The Perfect Attendance Car Giveaway program is held in partnership with Drive Casa, a local used-car dealership, to incentivize class attendance and participation.

"As a proud partner in the community, Drive Casa is excited that we've been able to help increase attendance with this big giveaway. We hope to inspire kids to stay in school and work hard every day," said Streeter Berry, Co-Founder and President of Drive Casa.

For each of the six cycles during the school year that a student has perfect attendance, their name receives an entry for the end of year random drawing to win the car.

About Faith Family Academy

To families who dare to lead, Faith Family Academy (FFA) is an accomplished academic school system that provides an elite education and offers exceptional experiences in a safe environment, serving almost 3,000 students in the North Texas area. FFA is rooted in a tradition of empowering students, cultivating a supportive environment, and growing strong relationships. FFA seeks to educate, empower and inspire everyone whose lives we touch – our students, their families, and our teachers – to position them for life changing success. For more information visit: www.faithfamilyacademy.org

About Drive Casa

Drive Casa is a family-oriented used car dealership with three locations in the Dallas area offering in-house financing for all credit types on a large selection of quality vehicles. With a focus on customer service & setting up customers for success in their pursuit of transportation, Drive Casa's number one goal is driving their customers happy. For more information visit www.drivecasa.com

