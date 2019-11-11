Faith is Coming Alive for the 2019 Advent Season with New Experiences at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Christmas approaches First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale is offering an array of experiences that will ensure children and adults of all ages have multiple opportunities to celebrate Advent and the birth of Jesus. Starting on December 1, 2019 with the Hanging of the Greens and culminating with four Christmas Eve worship services, faith is sure to come alive in the South Florida community this season.

"Advent is a time for expectation and hope for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ and we invite the entire community to come and enjoy this special time of the year with us," said Rev. Dr. Patrick H. Wrisley, Senior Pastor and Teaching Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. "In addition to the events we look forward to each year, we are excited to offer three new experiences this year that will all focus on the Christmas Story through art, music, and literature."

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's 2019 Advent schedule includes the following experiences:

Hanging of the Greens

Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 5 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale presents a full Scottish pipe and drum band for the Hanging of the Greens. The event includes Scottish music, songs from the Children's and Youth Choirs, and a service for the blessing of the newborns from the previous year. Wassail and refreshments will be served following the service.

Advent Experience 2019

"Celebrations and Devotions: Art"

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Experience Advent and the Christmas Story through a multimedia display and commentary on different periods in art history, as well as art created in a variety of media.

Advent Experience 2019

"Celebrations and Devotions: Music"

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of music history and performance of classical, traditional, and contemporary renditions of Christmas hymns and song. A collaborative ensemble composed of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's Traditional and Contemporary Music Ministries, as well as the Youth Ministry, will perform the music of the holidays.

Advent Experience 2019

"Celebrations and Devotions: Literature and Biblical Verse"

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Rev. Nic Merchant, Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, will present a compilation of literary works and Scriptural text focused around the Christmas Story and the birth of Jesus Christ.

Annual Christmas Concert

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale for their free Annual Christmas Concert. Featuring the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's Cathedral Choir and members of the Symphony of the Americas, conducted by Robin L. McEachern, both new music and traditional favorites will be included in the program, with music by John Rutter, Dan Forrest, Randol Alan Bass, Leonard Bernstein, G. F. Handel, and selections from the movie "Home Alone" by John Williams.

Christmas Eve Worship Services

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

5:00 p.m. – Family Christmas Eve candlelight service with the Children's Choirs

6:30 p.m. – Contemporary Christmas Eve candlelight worship in Fellowship Hall

8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. – Traditional Christmas Eve candlelight services, with Communion and the Cathedral Choir (8 p.m.) and Kirk Singers and Kirk Singer Alumni (10 p.m.).

For more information about Advent 2019 and Christmas events at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, as well as the weekly worship schedule, or the many ministries and service opportunities at the church, please visit firstpres.cc, call (954) 462-6200, or visit the church's Facebook page.

About First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Fort Lauderdale. With more than 1,100 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth, and children's choirs, as well as youth groups, offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment, and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale offers three regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit firstpres.cc.

