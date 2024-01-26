Faith Leaders Announce Pilgrimage for Peace to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith for Black Lives announces a "Pilgrimage for Peace" from Philadelphia, PA to Washington, DC to demand a ceasefire in Gaza in response to the International Court of Justice's report. Beginning on Ash Wednesday, February 14 to February 21, 2024, faith leaders, activists, and artists will march 150-miles from the birthplace of democracy, Independence Hall in Philadelphia, PA to the White House in Washington, DC to urge President Biden and Congress halt weapons funding to Israel and increase humanitarian aid to Palestine.

"We embark on this pilgrimage inspired by the vision of a beloved community, a world without war, poverty, and racism." Post this Call to Action for the Pilgrimage for Peace from Philadelphia, PA to Washington, DC

Moved by our conscience, we stand united to address the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, where the death toll has reached over 25,000, the deadliest conflict in the 21st century. As we continue to mourn the loss of innocent Israeli lives on October 7, we firmly believe that responding to violence with more violence is not the solution. We believe it is either nonviolence or nonexistence.

"Gaza is at the center of a global crisis that will determine the future of human civilization", said Rev. Stephen A. Green, Chair, Faith for Black Lives. "We embark on this pilgrimage inspired by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision of a beloved community, a world without war, poverty, and racism.

For more information or to join the pilgrimage, visit www.pilgrimageforpeace.org.

Partnering Organizations

National Council of Churches of Christ USA, Rabbis for Ceasefire, Hindus for Human Rights, The Council on American-Islamic Relations, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, Black Church Center for Justice and Equality, Kairos Center, Freedom Church of the Poor, Black Church PAC, LiveFREE, Progressive National Baptist Convention, and Until Freedom

CONTACT: info@faithforblacklives.com

