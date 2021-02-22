Faith Media Distribution To Release 'DUTCH,' An Urban Literature Cult Classic By Teri Woods In Select Theaters Nationwide On Friday, March 12; Soundtrack Available Same Day

Download the poster here:

Directed by Preston A. Whitmore II ("This Christmas," "True To The Game"), DUTCH introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Bernard James, Jr. aka "Dutch" (Gross), survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. There isn't an angle he can't work or a woman he can't seduce. When he gains control of an African drug lord's stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are plenty of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious DA and a conscience-stricken former friend. With Dutch fighting for his life, while on trial, he plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of all that betrayed him and finds justice his way ... the street way! Supporting cast include Markice Moore ("Snowfall"), Miles Stroter ("The Quad"), Robert Costanzo ("Modern Family") and Natasha Marc ("Ballers").

"After months of planning and reorganizing our release plan, we are thrilled to finally be releasing DUTCH in select theaters nationwide," says Manny Halley, DUTCH producer and founder of Faith Media Distribution and Imani Motion Pictures. "DUTCH truly is an iconic story in the urban literary genre and we wanted to make this film was perfect in every detail, from casting to soundtrack – and I'm very proud of what we accomplished! This film has everything you can hope for including the feature film debut of Platinum rapper Gunna in a role that is going to make him a star!"

The official film soundtrack, which will feature tracks by Macy Gray, Gunna, Fabolous, Blue Face, Danileigh and OT Genesis among others, will also be released on March 12th on iTunes and other retailers. The soundtrack is executive produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.

DUTCH is written by Preston A. Whitmore II and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.

About Imani Motion Pictures

Imani Motion Pictures is a Los Angeles based entertainment music, motion picture and TV production, distribution company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, Georgia. Imani has worked in the music industry for over 20 years with recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Imani's first foray into television production began with the BET reality series "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" and the spinoff "Frankie and Neffe."

Imani Media shifted its focus to feature films in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley and earned $1.2M in a limited release. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and NetFlix on this first go-round.

