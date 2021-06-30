Faithful Central Bible Church Intensifies Outreach Efforts To Get People Vaccinated

"Economic status and ethnicity should never prevent people from access to resources, especially in the area of health." Tweet this

Champions for Progress, the non-profit subsidiary of Faithful Central, administers the vaccine awareness campaign. Funded through a grant from the California Department of Health, Faithful Central's television, radio, newspaper and social media advertising initiative has so far reached over 3 million Los Angelenos. In addition to its advertising, the efforts of Champions for Progress include direct outreach, consisting of thousands of phone calls, as well as tens of thousands of direct mail postcards as well as street teams going door to door.

The church has also facilitated the following vaccination outreach events to promote awareness:

June 18 : sponsored the Zoom graduation of 350 LA Foster Care high school graduates and encouraged them to get vaccinated;

sponsored the Zoom graduation of 350 LA Foster Care high school graduates and encouraged them to get vaccinated; July 2 : encouraged a soccer team of 80 girls to get vaccinated;

encouraged a soccer team of 80 girls to get vaccinated; July 4 : will resume in-person worship for the first time in 15 months, hosting thousands of mask-wearing congregants to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.

For those interested in being vaccinated, please visit www.igotmine.ca, which will guide them to locations in their area where they can receive one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, as well as get answers to the questions they have about the COVID-19.

Faithful Central Bible Church puts people first; compassion and integrity are at the center of everything they do. Through their strategic initiatives and with Dr. Ulmer's guidance, Champions for Progress will continue to encourage and advocate for the community's health and safety.

About Champions for Progress

Champions for Progress builds and serves sustainable communities worldwide through health and wellness initiatives, job and financial literacy training, education, economic and housing development.

About Faithful Central Bible Church

Faithful Central Bible Church is committed to ministering to the needs of the community with integrity and compassion. They are dedicated to building champions for victorious living. The church is led by Dr. Kenneth C. Ulmer, the former President of The King's University in Los Angeles, where he also serves as a founding board member, and adjunct professor and Dean of The King's At Oxford. Dr. Ulmer is currently the Presiding Bishop over Macedonia International Bible Fellowship based in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is an association of pastors representing ministries in Africa and the U.S. It is through Dr. Ulmer's encouraging example and inspirational leadership that Faithful Central is prioritizing vaccination outreach.

SOURCE Faithful Central Bible Church

Related Links

www.faithfulcentral.com

