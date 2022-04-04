Faiza Rahman Joins Ropes & Gray in New York as a Partner in the Capital Markets Practice

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Faiza Rahman has joined the firm's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner in the capital markets practice. Faiza's arrival expands the firm's bench of partners executing the largest and most complex securities work in the market for corporate issuers, leading private equity firms and major investment banks around the world.

Law360 named Ropes & Gray a "Capital Markets Practice of the Year" in January. In 2021, Ropes & Gray steered clients in nearly 150 public offerings worth an aggregate total of more than $55 billion, and closed on nearly 78 IPOs totaling $30 billion.

"Ropes & Gray's capital markets practice is thriving and growing. It has a reputation for collaboration and bringing together the best team of lawyers to get the best result for clients," said Julie Jones, chair. "Faiza's arrival complements our strong and talented team."

Faiza is ranked in Chambers as a leading lawyer for capital markets. She advises public and private companies, investment banks, and private equity firms in a broad range of capital markets transactions, including IPOs, high yield debt offerings and restructurings, as well as corporate governance, securities law compliance, and general corporate matters.

"Faiza is a perfect fit for Ropes & Gray. Issuers, sponsors and investment banks look to Ropes & Gray's capital markets lawyers to execute their most complex transactions. Faiza's excellent track record handling challenging transactions for clients will deepen our ability to deliver these results for our clients," said managing partner David Djaha.

"Faiza is a multifaceted capital markets partner with significant experience leading a broad range of transactions across industry sectors," said Craig Marcus, co-head of the firm's capital markets practice. "She brings deep client relationships and experience counseling on complex debt and equity transactions."

"Ropes & Gray's award-winning capital markets group is known for having great clients and market-leading deals," Faiza said. "I'm excited to be joining a growing practice with a strong culture of collaboration."

Faiza is one of six partners to join Ropes & Gray in New York in 2022. Already this year, the firm welcomed IP transactions partner Ed Sadtler, M&A partner Suni Sreepada, asset management partner Jennifer Graff, employee benefits and executive compensation partner Richard Kidd and finance partner Christopher Poggi.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

