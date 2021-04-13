Fajita Pete's Celebrates 20th Restaurant Opening with $20,000 Charitable Pledge

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fajita Pete's, the "fresh off the grill" fajita catering and delivery concept, has achieved dual milestones of opening its 20th restaurant and its first restaurant outside the brand's home state of Texas with its newest location in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Overland Park location, owned by franchisee and local resident Scott Keen, is generating buzz and excitement among residents with its focus on catering and delivering a specialized menu of fresh, handmade Tex-Mex favorites.

"We've been open just a couple of weeks, but we're already gaining traction in this market with our delicious fajitas and easy to-go service model, which has become more popular during the past year," said Keen. "This is the right concept at the right time, and as people begin gathering together again, Fajita Pete's will be here to deliver amazing Tex-Mex to any sized group."

In celebration of the 20th store opening, founder Pedro "Pete" Mora pledged to donate $20,000 to local organizations in communities Fajita Pete's serves as part of a larger Fajita Pete's Cares campaign. Recipients include Children's Mercy in Kansas City, Kansas, and the Cizik School of Nursing at UT Health in Houston. "Giving back to our communities is in our DNA," said Mora. "Our growth over the last 24 months is because of our communities, and this pledge is just a small token of our appreciation to show that we care."

Fajita Pete's, founded in Houston in 2008, is poised to open at least 12 other new locations in 2021 and has agreements in place to open 30 new restaurants in Texas, Kansas and Colorado over the next two years.

"Our efficient business model, which centers on a small footprint, an efficient menu with just 14 items and a focus on off-premise dining, offers lower startup, operating and overhead costs than most restaurant franchising opportunities," said Mora. "We've honed this concept for over a decade and know it works. It's exciting to help people like Scott Keen spread the Fajita Pete's way, one taco at a time, now in 20 locations with more to come."

Fajita Pete's is currently pursuing development deals in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama and New Mexico with qualified teams.

Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based "fresh off the grill" fajita concept focused on a simple menu with premium-quality, handmade menu items. Founder Pete Mora envisioned a better way to serve guests by focusing on delivery and pickup, a model that has proven successful over the past 12 years. Fajita Pete's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020 and was twice awarded first place at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 20 locations across Houston, Dallas and College Station, Texas, and in Overland Park, Kansas, 17 of which are franchisee owned. Markets open for franchisee development include Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.fajitapetes.com/franchises . Follow Fajita Pete's on Facebook @fajitapetestx and Instagram @fajitapetes.

