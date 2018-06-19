Fake Artificial Intelligence (AI) Vs. Real AI: How To Tell The Difference Between The Scammers & The Real Deal

Our responsibility is to inform you on the business aspects of truly "Useful AI vs. Useless AI"; because there's no point in doing AI if it's not going to beat the human benchmark.

Useful AI implies using neural networks, machine, transfer, reinforcement and deep learning in production models that are actually taking action on the predictions of the simulations, not just making recommendations and providing insights of what to do.

Useful AI eliminates the need for human intervention; it does all the work for humans and takes care of those aforementioned recommendations for them, it doesn't just provide insights.

Useful AI is what the Adext AMaaS AI is currently achieving by increasing conversions within Google AdWords + Facebook Ads by +500% (average across all customer data) when compared to the "human + pre-Adext technology benchmark" based on the historical data of those customers before the Adext AI took over their campaigns.

A few weeks ago, the Adext AI was increasing conversions in average by +297%, and just last week it was increasing them by +522%.

How To Tell The Difference Between

Useless "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) & Useful AI

How automated is it? How much human input is required by the users of the supposed AI? If it requires an employee to operate it every day, then it's not an autonomous and useful AI. Useful AI is what we call "It Does It For You" or IDIFY (not "Do It Yourself" or DIY; that's not truly useful AI).

Is it a plug & play automated self-service that takes around 5 minutes to set up and then the AI does everything for you? Or is it behind locked doors and requires a months-long consulting-like process, plus training, for "it" to be deployed? If the latter, then it's not useful AI.

Does the tech company guarantee an increase in performance under contract when using their AI? If the company cannot guarantee an increase in efficiency (providing superior results than any other human or software on the market), then it's not true, useful AI.

Does it do the work for you? Or does it just provide insights? If the latter, then it's not truly useful AI.

Is it fully transparent and can you see the millions of actions the AI is taking per day? Or is it a black box into which only the company claiming to be using AI can see?

Being able to identify if any given company is using truly useful AI or useless AI will allow you to experience the real benefits that acquiring AI for your company can get you.

About ADEXT Corp.

With presence across 30 countries, Adext delivers superior digital advertising results using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to manage budgets and cleverly optimize audiences on Google AdWords and Facebook.

* Adext AMaaS (Audience Management as a Service) AI is the first and currently only ad tech AI Software as a Service (SaaS) self-service solution in the world today, where a user can simply sign up, click connect to Google AdWords and/or Facebook Ads, do a 5 minute setup process, and then the AI will do everything for the user.

If you want to see what true AI can do transparently by taking millions of intelligent actions per day using Gaussian processes and Bayesian inference, then please visit: https://www.adext.ai/

