Fake News: Not Just a Social Media Problem

Trust in traditional media has declined overall from 72% in 2016 to 50% this year. The survey also found that an overwhelming majority of journalists (68%) believe it is the responsibility of both the news industry and social media giants, like Facebook, to combat media "echo chambers." By contrast, only 24% of those surveyed believe it is the individual responsibility of consumers to diversify their news sources.

This is the 5th edition of the annual survey of 363 reporters and editors around the globe, conducted by Ogilvy's Media Influence team members in 22 offices across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Additional key findings:

, traditional media is followed by social as the most trusted news source at 17%, an increase from 12% in 2017. In EMEA and APAC, owned content such as company websites and press releases are the second most trusted at 34% and 24%, respectively, compared to 10% and 11% for social media. The number of journalists expecting to see more collaboration between traditional and social media moving forward increased to 38%, up from 24% in 2017. This exceeds the belief that consumers will grow more willing to pay for their news from verified sources (26%).

and EMEA believe social media giants bear the most responsibility for combatting media echo chambers (35% and 33%), while APAC journalists believe the news industry should rethink its for-profit business model (47%). As traditional media continues to adapt, more than 6 in 10 journalists believe online news will surpass TV as the number one news source within the next 5 years. North American respondents believe it will take longer (3-5 years) than EMEA and APAC (1-2 years).

When asked to look five years ahead, journalists said they predict Artificial Intelligence will be the most adopted media innovation [51%] more so than augmented reality [37%].

