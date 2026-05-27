fal Launches Krea 2 as an Official API Partner, Bringing Krea's First Foundation Image Model to Developers

fal named an official API partner for Krea 2, the first foundation image model built from scratch by Krea, now available to developers worldwide through fal's generative media platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fal, the fastest enterprise-grade, developer-focused platform for generative media, today announced it is an official API partner for the launch of Krea 2, the first foundation image model built entirely from scratch by Krea. Developers can access Krea 2 through fal starting today (May 27, 2026), with day-0 availability through fal's production-ready infrastructure.

Krea 2 represents a fundamental rethinking of what an image generation model can be. Trained from the ground up, it gives users precise control over the look, feel, and creative direction of every image they produce. Unlike models that default to safe, polished outputs, Krea 2 is built to render a wide range of aesthetics: expressive, raw, niche, and experimental, without falling into the generic AI look that has come to define the category. Make sure to check out some of the outputs via fal's Krea 2 prompting guide + examples.

Two Model Variants, One Powerful API

Krea 2 is available through fal in two variants:

Krea 2 Medium is a smaller, faster, and more cost-efficient model with extensive post-training applied. Its outputs are stable and consistent across generations, making it especially strong for illustration, anime, painting, and other expressive or artistic styles. Generations start at $0.030 per image. Try it now: https://fal.ai/models/krea/v2/medium/text-to-image

Krea 2 Large is more than twice the size of Medium, with a softer post-training profile that gives its outputs a rawer, more textured, and flexible character. It is the more powerful model overall: at its best, it produces results Medium cannot match, with particular strength in photorealism and raw aesthetics like motion blur, grain, and low dynamic range. Generations start at $0.060 per image. Try it now: https://fal.ai/models/krea/v2/large/text-to-image

Both variants support the same parameters and feature set, including aspect ratio control, seed-based reproducibility, and Krea 2's signature style transfer system.

Breakthrough Features for Creative Control

Style Transfer: Krea 2 ships with an advanced style transfer system. Developers can pass in a single reference image or combine several, and Krea 2 extracts the style and applies it to the output with precision, with per-reference weighting that lets users decide how strongly each input shapes the final image. Style reference generations are available at $0.035 (Medium) and $0.065 (Large) per image.

Creativity Parameter: Creativity is a first-class parameter in Krea 2, not an afterthought. At high values, the model takes more creative liberty with style, mood, and aesthetic depth. At low values, it stays close to the literal prompt. At raw, it renders only what has been explicitly described, with no expansion. This gives developers a meaningful dial between faithful execution and generative interpretation.

fal's Generative Media Cloud: Built for Developers, Built for Scale

fal is the one-stop shop for generative media infrastructure: the fastest, most enterprise-reliable, developer-focused platform for accessing foundation models at scale. From day-0 access to the most important model launches, to production-grade APIs with consistent latency and uptime, fal is where developers and enterprises build on generative media without tradeoffs between speed, reliability, and breadth of model access.

Availability

Krea 2 Medium and Krea 2 Large are available now on fal. Developers can access both models through fal's REST API or via the official Python and JavaScript client libraries.

Krea 2 Medium: fal-ai/krea/v2/medium/text-to-image

Krea 2 Large: fal-ai/krea/v2/large/text-to-image

For full documentation, pricing, and playground access, these pages:

https://fal.ai/models/krea/v2/medium/text-to-image/api

https://fal.ai/models/krea/v2/large/text-to-image/api

About fal

fal is a generative media platform for developers and enterprises, specializing in high-performance inference and fine-tuning across image, video, audio, and 3D models. It provides low-latency APIs for state-of-the-art models like Krea 2, Seedance 2.0, Nano Banana, Flux and more, serving industries such as gaming, e-commerce, and creative production. Driving the next wave of generative media, fal Workflows empowers developers to build complex pipelines by chaining together multiple models, combining Krea 2 with other state of the art systems to create sophisticated, multi step outputs.

About Krea

Krea builds AI tools for creatives, working closely with teams across creative studios, marketing and advertising agencies, fashion, gaming, and architecture. Krea 2 is Krea's first foundation image model, trained from scratch to give users full creative control.

SOURCE fal