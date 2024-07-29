FALABELLA S.A. ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO US$100.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falabella S.A. (the " Issuer ") announces the early results of its previously announced tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") to purchase for cash up to US$100.0 million in aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by the Issuer, in its sole discretion, the " Maximum Tender Amount ") of its 3.750% senior notes due 2027 (the " Notes ").

The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase dated July 15, 2024 (the " Offer to Purchase "). Any capitalized term used but not defined in this press release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount

Outstanding Tender Offer

Consideration(1) Early Tender

Premium(2) Total

Consideration(1) (3) 3.750% Senior Notes

due 2027 CUSIP No. 144A: 78386F AD8 /

Reg. S: P82290 AR1



ISIN No. 144A: US78386FAD87 /

Reg. S: USP82290AR17 US$400,000,000 US$920.00 US$30.00 US$950.00

(1) Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by us. Excludes Accrued Interest to be paid to Holders.

(2) Payable only to Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Date. Included in the Total Consideration.

(3) The Total Consideration equals the Tender Offer Consideration plus the Early Tender Premium. Excludes Accrued Interest to be paid to Holders.

Consideration

Holders who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2024 (such time and date, the " Early Tender Date ") and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2024 (such time and date, the " Withdrawal Date ") will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration of US$950.00 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered (the " Total Consideration "). The Total Consideration includes an Early Tender Premium of US$30.00 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered (the " Early Tender Premium ").

As of the Early Tender Date, US$200,163,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by Holders.

Because the amount of Notes tendered exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, purchases of the Notes will be subject to proration as described in the Offer to Purchase. In addition, because the amount of Notes tendered exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, the Issuer does not intend to accept for purchase any Notes that are tendered following the Withdrawal Date and prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 12, 2024 (such time and date, the " Expiration Date ").

Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes (" Accrued Interest ") up to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date (as defined below).

Proration and Early Settlement Date

Because the amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, the Tender Offer is oversubscribed at the Early Tender Date. Assuming satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Tender Offer, the Issuer will accept for purchase on a prorated basis Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date according to the principal amount of such Notes. All tendered Notes not accepted will be promptly credited to the Holder's account with DTC or otherwise returned to the Holder without cost.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Tender Offer, the Issuer intends to make payment in cash of an amount equal to the Total Consideration, plus Accrued Interest for all such accepted Notes on July 30, 2024 (the " Early Settlement Date "). The Withdrawal Date of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2024 has passed and, accordingly, Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer may not be withdrawn.

Conditions and Waiver

The Issuer's obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The Issuer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions of the Tender Offer, subject to applicable law.

The Issuer has the right to amend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time and to increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. If the Tender Offer is terminated at any time, the Notes tendered will be promptly returned to the tendering Holders without compensation or cost to such Holders and will remain outstanding. The Issuer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to not accept any tenders of Notes for any reason. The Issuer and its affiliates reserve the absolute right, in their sole discretion, from time to time to redeem or purchase any Notes that remain outstanding after the Expiration Date through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers or otherwise, upon such terms and at such prices as they may determine, which may be more or less than the price to be paid pursuant to the Tender Offer.

The Tender and Information Agent

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to Holders from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender agent and the information agent for the Tender Offer (the " Tender and Information Agent "). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at 855-654-2014 (toll-free) and (212) 430-3774 (collect).

The Dealer Managers

The Issuer has engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Santander US Capital Markets, to act as dealer managers (the " Dealer Managers ") in connection with the Tender Offer. In such capacity, the Dealer Managers may contact Holders regarding the Tender Offer and may request brokers, dealers, commercial banks, trust companies and other nominees to forward the Offer to Purchase and related materials to beneficial owners of Notes. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at their contact information set forth below.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 383 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10179 Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets Toll-free: +1 (866) 846-2874 Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279 Santander US Capital Markets LLC 437 Madison Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10022 Attn: Liability Management Group Toll Free: +1 (855) 404-3636 Collect: +1 (212) 350-0660

Disclaimer

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release and the Offer to Purchase contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Managers, the Tender and Information Agent or any affiliate of such persons expresses any opinion as to whether the terms of the Tender Offer are fair to any Holder. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with or reviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority, nor has any such commission or authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related document. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful and may be a criminal offense.

The Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to purchase in Chile or to any resident of Chile, except as permitted by applicable Chilean law. The Offer to Purchase will not constitute a public offer in Chile, and therefore will not be (a) subject to registration with the Chilean Financial Market Commission (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero); nor (b) made through any of the stock exchanges in Chile.

The Offer is being made solely on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Under no circumstances shall this press release constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Issuer or any of its affiliates in the United States, Chile or in any other jurisdiction. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will the Issuer accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. The Issuer does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

