Falcata Capital Closes Inaugural Fund at $1 Billion and Invests in First Portfolio Company

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcata Capital, LLC ("Falcata"), a Houston-based private equity firm, announced the closing on its initial fund today. The fund closed at $1 billion of committed capital.

Robert Burnett, Falcata's president and co-founder, said: "We are pleased with the speed and support received from the investment community throughout the initial fund raising process. We have an experienced team at Falcata focused on identifying companies to add to the portfolio, and are eager to begin executing on our strategy."

Falcata targets North American enterprise software and technology-enabled services companies across a spectrum of industries. Falcata typically seeks to invest between $50 and $200 million in companies with market-leading positions that can benefit from an infusion of capital, a focus on growth and profitability over the long term, and the Falcata team's extensive experience in operating software and technology-enabled companies.

Falcata has already deployed capital from the first fund with the purchase of Xpressdocs in Fort Worth, Texas. Xpressdocs is a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions for enterprises and franchises across a variety of industries, including real estate, healthcare, financial and professional services. The business has earned a reputation in the market for strong innovation, providing clients with robust eCommerce services, order fulfillment and tier one customer support.

Xpressdocs' self-service, on-demand marketing platform provides options for employees, agents, dealers, and franchisees to efficiently customize and order a variety of products and services from print materials and promotional products, to email marketing, social media and mobile ads. At the same time, the platform helps enterprises maintain control over branding, quality of materials, and messaging.

Burnett said, "We welcome Xpressdocs to the Falcata family and look forward to investing in additional companies to complement Xpressdocs' on-demand marketing platform and expand their business into new markets and new offerings."

Looking ahead, Burnett concluded: "At Falcata, we've assembled a first-class team with deep knowledge in acquisitions, enterprise software operations, and financial investing. The team brings a strong operational playbook, developed over several decades, to our portfolio companies and the management expertise to help them grow through product development and acquisition."

About Falcata Capital, LLC

Falcata Capital is a private equity firm investing in software and technology-enabled service companies across a wide array of industries. With an initial fund of $1 billion in committed capital, we are poised to invest in companies that can benefit from our extensive knowledge and resources. The Falcata management team is highly experienced in successfully running and profitably growing software and technology companies. In addition, the team has been involved in more than 25 successful acquisitions in the past five years.

www.FalcataCapital.com

